The Manhattan-Ogden school board approved hiring Abby Bowen as the district’s new director of human resources.
Bowen’s promotion was approved during the board’s meeting Wednesday. Bowen will start in her new position in June.
The Manhattan-Ogden school board approved hiring Abby Bowen as the district’s new director of human resources.
Bowen’s promotion was approved during the board’s meeting Wednesday. Bowen will start in her new position in June.
She has been with USD 383 for 11 years and is currently serving as assistant principal and school psychologist at Amanda Arnold Elementary. As a school psychologist, she’s also worked at other district buildings, including Woodrow Wilson, Bluemont, and Frank Bergman elementary schools.
“We moved here when my son was two months old, my husband and I,” Bowen said, “because we wanted to live the Manhattan life.”
Bowen and her husband have three children. She said she just recently received a master’s in educational leadership after completing the Teacher Leadership Academy that the district offers in partnership with Kansas State University.
“That master’s in educational leadership really prompted this drive in me to want to expand on what I do and have a bigger influence,” Bowen said, “and this seemed like a wonderful opportunity for me to put some of my skills to use, just in a little bit of a different way.”
Bowen additionally has a bachelor’s in psychology from Emporia State University and an educational specialist degree in school psychology from the University of Kansas. She said she’s a great fit for the role of HR director because she adapts well and can “do what’s needed given the situation.”
“I’m excited for it,” Bowen said, adding that her focus will shift toward helping district staffers more so than students.
Bowen’s salary as HR director will be $80,000, according to agenda documents.
District assistant superintendent Eric Reid said Wednesday that he sees a lot of similarities between Bowen and Morton, especially in that both women “serve with a good heart.”
“Abby is going to do a great job in that role,” Reid said.
Bowen takes over on a permanent basis for Cleion Morton, who has served as interim HR director since Drew Montgomery resigned from the position in January. Morton is the former principal of Northview Elementary. She retired from that job in 2020.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.