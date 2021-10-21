The Manhattan-Ogden school district is preparing for the influx of school-aged Afghan refugees in the coming months as people fleeing Afghanistan seek to live in Manhattan.
Emily Cherms, USD 383 English to Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) coordinator, said the idea of students coming into the district with limited English is not new to her department.
Cherms, along with Tracy Emery, coordinator for USD 383’s FIT Closet program, which provides clothing and supplies for students in need, and ESOL Family Liaison Virginia Rodriguez, are part of the Manhattan Afghan Resettlement Team, which consists of other community volunteers and local agency leaders who are assisting Afghan families as they relocate to the Manhattan area.
Cherms said she is reviewing the process for student registration and enrollment for ways to make it “as concise and informative as possible.”
“The online form can be overwhelming for some,” Cherms said, “so we’re adapting the process to a paper-and-pencil version. I feel like that’ll be a lot easier and less stressful for families to complete.”
As with the annual central registration event, interpreters will be available to assist families as they enroll their children in school. Cherms said she doesn’t know how many children will be relocating to Manhattan or what their ages are. She also said she doesn’t know what language they’ll speak, as Afghanistan has more than 40 minor languages spoken throughout the country along with the more commonly spoken Dari and Pashto.
“There’s so many unknowns as far as how many kids will be enrolled in school, what building they’ll attend … we’ll get to that when the time comes,” Cherms said.
Cherms said she will hold an introductory pre-registration meeting with a family to learn more about their situation and their needs. She said the district also will have more specific family orientation events, to give Afghan families a look at what a school in the U.S. is like “and how the structure differs from what they’re used to.”
“We’ll look at things like meal service, transportation, stuff like that,” Cherms said. “We want to focus on families and students feeling safe and included and welcomed before looking at direct instruction.”
At last word from leaders of the Afghan Resettlement Team, about 100 people are expected to arrive in the area over the next few months. The first family of five arrived in Manhattan on Oct. 2. The influx of people from Afghanistan stems from the country being overtaken by the Taliban terrorist group in August. Several individuals have contacted Afghan families already living in Manhattan with a desire to relocate to the area.
Assistant superintendent Eric Reid said communication “will be critical” as the district pools its resources to help families as they transition.
“It’s a unique situation as families have been pulled away from everything they’ve known, left it all behind, and are beginning new in a totally different life,” Reid said. “The burden on the schools will be difficult, but it pales in comparison to the difficulties the families face.”
Cherms said the district will network with other public entities, such as the Manhattan Public Library, to help Afghan adults as they acclimate to life in America.
“We want to be cultural brokers, so to speak,” Cherms said. “As we’re helping them acclimate to the U.S. school system, we have the opportunity to learn from them and the deeply-rooted culture of the Afghan people.”
Cherms said the district is also providing teachers and staff with professional development opportunities focusing on immigrant connections. She said she’s spending two to three hours daily “building my own level of knowledge and understanding.”
She said district officials are considering adding staff to support Afghan families, however the district is currently experiencing a staffing shortage throughout. They will be looking at how they can employ some of the adults who are relocating to Manhattan.
“A lot of people are coming with quite diverse career backgrounds,” Cherms said. “We might have to start at a foundational level, but I really hope we can build some kind of system or opportunity to employ people in the district.”
Cherms said “it’s a lot of hurry up and wait” right now. Reid said he is glad to see that the community “has truly stepped up” to support Afghan families as they seek a new life.