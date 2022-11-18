The Manhattan-Ogden school board will officially consider naming assistant superintendent Eric Reid as the next superintendent.
Board president Curt Herrman this week said the board would vote on the matter, which the board previously approved as a succession plan, at the meeting Dec. 7.
If approved next month, Reid will replace Marvin Wade, who will leave June 30 after the board accepted his retirement during Wednesday’s meeting. Reid is no stranger to serving as superintendent. He was the leader of USD 327 Ellsworth-Kanopolis-Geneseo for four years before joining USD 383 in 2015. Reid replaced Robert Seymour, who retired from the assistant superintendent position.
“Education is all I’ve done,” Reid said. “I started teaching after college, teaching and coaching in smaller schools. I’ve taught 6th grade through seniors, and coached middle and high school sports in pretty much every season. There are not very many sports I didn’t take a crack at in my time.”
An Ellsworth native, Reid earned his bachelor’s degree in secondary education from K-State in 1996 and a master’s in educational administration from Fort Hays State University shortly thereafter. He began his career teaching social studies in Cocker, Missouri, and Fowler, Kansas, before returning to teach in his home district in 2011.
“I was in my hometown,” Reid said. “I had a great job at a great district where I was comfortable. Everybody knew me. There was trust both ways and love for everyone, and that’s not a position you leave easily.”
Reid said the USD 383 community welcomed him warmly.
“The challenge to come here and participate in this district just felt like something I had to take, and I’ve enjoyed it,” Reid said.
Board president Curt Herrman said Wednesday he wanted to be “totally transparent” about the process for naming the next superintendent. He said he’d bring an official agenda item to the board regarding Reid becoming superintendent at its next meeting Dec. 7.
He said the board on April 20 approved creating a pathway for Reid to become superintendent. At that meeting, the board voted to have Herrman and board vice president Darell Edie draft a document that names Reid as Wade’s successor. They also voted to change the superintendent job requirements to make a doctorate “preferred” instead of “required,” therefore opening the door for Reid, who doesn’t have a doctoral degree.
Officials proposed the succession plan in February as a way to retain Reid after he was announced as a candidate for a superintendent job in a Kansas City-area school district.
Herrman said he and Edie decided, following board discussions over the summer, that Reid was already well-prepared for the role of superintendent and that a written succession plan was not needed.