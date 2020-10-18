This fall, USD 383 orchestra teacher Nate McClendon has had to lead an orchestra that can’t rehearse as a group.
McClendon and other teachers in the district and around the country are trying to find safe ways to educate and connect with their students. While McClendon said this has been tiring, he and his students are trying to find the best ways to navigate a strange semester.
McClendon teaches both virtual and in-person lessons. In USD 383’s plan right now, each student in the district attends school in person two days a week and attends three days online. (The district plans to change this to only one online day per week in November.) McClendon said he sees half of each of his orchestras at a time once a week.
Not being able to play together takes away the cooperative aspect of an orchestra, which is as important as learning technique.
“It’s not just about technically learning to play; you’re learning to play with others and for others,” McClendon said.
It is impossible to rehearse music together over Zoom because of delays in the sound, so McClendon has had to restructure his lessons. Despite these challenges, McClendon said there are aspects of this he likes. He said he can tell students in his Zoom classes to practice a technique, then mute most of the students’ microphones and work with a student individually on that technique before moving on to another. McClendon said he can’t always give students that kind of one-on-one attention in a normal orchestra class.
McClendon said his ensembles are planning some recordings in place of concerts this semester, with him gather recordings from individuals and smaller ensembles and editing them together. They’ve also been working on practice tracks, with certain parts removed from piece of music so students can play along and see how their part fits in to the whole.
McClendon said remote learning requires significantly more planning, and this has been one of the biggest challenges of teaching in hybrid mode.
“The amount of planning has doubled,” he said.
McClendon said lessons must be prepared further in advance so that he can upload necessary documents for students in time, also giving himself extra time in case the technology isn’t working at the moment. The preplanning removes some of the flexibility he might have in a normal lesson. It’s harder to change the direction of the conversation or work on a different task in the middle of class because the students might not have what they need.
For in-person classes, McClendon said he is lucky that it is possible to play string instruments for orchestra while wearing a mask and that the group has found ways to keep physical distance.
In the past, students would sometimes share instruments from one class to the next — especially large instruments like a cello or bass, so students wouldn’t have to transport them to and from home every day. McClendon said it was a challenge to find enough instruments, but between that and sanitizing music stands, chairs and instruments between lessons, they have a new routine.
Because he only sees students once a week, McClendon said he worries about retention. He said the schedule has demanded some more reteaching and that it puts more responsibility on the students to practice and study between classes.
“There’s a lot of responsibility on their end,” he said. “They’re responsible for the upkeep of their education.”
McClendon said in general it is more difficult to keep students’ attention in a remote class. It’s more difficult to see if someone needs to change their posture or their hold on the instrument, and it’s more difficult to see if the message is really getting through.
“Trying to get the lesson to sink in is one of the biggest challenges,” McClendon said.