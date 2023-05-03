With the deadline to file for the Manhattan-Ogden school board election approaching, only two people have signed up as candidates.

The deadline for people to file with the Riley County Clerk’s Office for the USD 383 race or other local elections is June 1 at 12 p.m. The seats of board members Kristin Brighton, Darell Edie, Curt Herrman and Brandy Santos are up for election in November.

