With the deadline to file for the Manhattan-Ogden school board election approaching, only two people have signed up as candidates.
The deadline for people to file with the Riley County Clerk’s Office for the USD 383 race or other local elections is June 1 at 12 p.m. The seats of board members Kristin Brighton, Darell Edie, Curt Herrman and Brandy Santos are up for election in November.
Herrman told The Mercury on Wednesday that he’s “still thinking about” running for re-election; he’s served on the board for the past 16 years.
Board member Brandy Santos told The Mercury she has not officially decided whether she will run for re-election and offered no other comment. She was elected to the board in 2019.
Brighton announced her run for re-election Tuesday. This is her first time running for re-election to the board after being elected to serve in 2019. Brighton, 48, is the second person to file for the USD 383 race. She was also elected to the board in 2019.
In January, retired military officer Robert Busby filed as a candidate in the race. Busby, 49, is a retired military officer with more than 28 years of service, starting his career in the Air Force and ending it with the Army in 2019. A 1991 graduate of Manhattan High School, Busby works in information technology leadership for the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
At the Jan. 4 board meeting, Edie said he wouldn’t seek re-election, which means there will be at least one new board member come November 7.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other school board business Wednesday, board members approved a proposal from Tech Electronics of Topeka to install additional security systems at the Manhattan High School East Campus building at 901 Poyntz Ave., the district transportation barn, and the district child nutrition services building, for $16,869.
Administrators noted that this purchase was part of the pre-planned replacement of dated equipment and was not spurred by two separate security incidents in the district in February.
Board members also approved a proposal from Precision Concrete Cutting of Overland Park to grind concrete sidewalks at Amanda Arnold Elementary, Theodore Roosevelt Elementary, College Hill Early Learning Center, and both Anthony and Eisenhower middle schools.
District administrators said the proposal is for $10,054 worth of work to grind down 103 identified trip hazards at those schools to make the sidewalks safer to navigate and compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
The next USD 383 board meeting is May 17 at 6:30 p.m. in the Robinson Education Center.