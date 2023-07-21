The USD 383 Board of Education on Wednesday approved a property tax rate that will raise the average homeowner’s taxes by 15%.
Board members approved a mill levy of 60.072 for 2024, an increase of about half a mill over the current fiscal year’s levy of 60.61.
A mill is $1 in tax for every $1,000 in assessed, taxable property value.
That means the owner of a $100,000 property would have paid $605.02 in county taxes in 2023; that same person would pay $689.33 on a home now valued at $113,100 home in 2024, given Riley County’s average increase of 13.1% for existing single-familly homes. That’s an increase of $89.50.
For the average taxpayer, that’s an increase of 15% in property taxes levied by the school district.
In the meeting, the board voted to exceed what’s called the “revenue-neutral rate.”
The revenue-neutral rate rules require that local governments determine whether they’ll set a property tax rate that brings in more or less money than the previous year. Because of rising property values, remaining “revenue neutral” would require local governments to cut tax rates proportionally.
Director of business services Andrew Hutchinson said the initial draft of the district’s budget for the coming fiscal year had been completed.
“If the valuation increase wasn’t there, the mill levy would reflect that,” Hutchinson said. “But since the valuation increase was strong — and it’s the same thing on the supplemental general as well, because if you remember we’re 160 students up from the last budget year, too — so it reflects that because the numbers reflect updated (student) numbers as well.”
Board member Darell Edie said the change in mill rate doesn’t reflect change in revenue.
“That’s being a little deceptive with the fact that the mills go down, but the values have gone up,” he said. “So our money that’s coming in is quite a bit more.”
Edie said inflation is one reason the district wants more money. In fiscal year 2024, Edie said he expected an increase of 8.4 % in the overall amount of taxes levied.
School board members haven’t yet set a budget.
Once they publish the mill rate, they can choose to lower it, but they can’t exceed it.