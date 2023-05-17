Pending state approval, Ogden Elementary School will be able to provide free lunches to students starting in August.

The Manhattan-Ogden school board Wednesday approved making Ogden Elementary a Community Eligibility Program (CEP) school in the district. The CEP initiative is part of the National School Lunch Act that gives schools an option to provide meals at no cost to students. A school must have at least 40% of its students certified to receive free meals in order to be part of the program.