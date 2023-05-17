Pending state approval, Ogden Elementary School will be able to provide free lunches to students starting in August.
The Manhattan-Ogden school board Wednesday approved making Ogden Elementary a Community Eligibility Program (CEP) school in the district. The CEP initiative is part of the National School Lunch Act that gives schools an option to provide meals at no cost to students. A school must have at least 40% of its students certified to receive free meals in order to be part of the program.
Ogden Elementary has 58% of its student population eligible for free meals. District child nutrition services director Stephanie Smith told board members that she was “excited” to see Ogden exceed the level required for eligibility for the program, as it meant more students would be fed at no cost to their families.
“It’s something that’s in definite need in our district,” board member Brandy Santos said. “Unfortunately, there is a need.”
Santos said she was “honored” to make the motion to approve the measure. Board member Christine Weixelman seconded the motion, and it passed unanimously. The Kansas State Department of Education will review the school’s eligibility and make a decision whether to approve Ogden Elementary as a CEP school before the start of the 2023-24 school year in August.
The board also approved raising the cost of school meals for adults to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s recommended prices, starting in the coming school year.
Right now, adults who wish to eat a school meal must pay $2.55 for breakfast, and $4.55 for lunch. Students pay $1.65 for breakfast and $3 for lunch, respectively. The measure does not include a raise in student prices.
District officials said reimbursement rates for the 2023-24 fiscal year have not yet been published by USDA. Those are typically announced mid-July, so officials don’t have an estimate of what the adult meal prices might increase to. Agenda documents state that food costs are rising with inflation, and that the USDA anticipates a possible average rise in costs of 4.9% to 8.2% over the coming fiscal year.
In other business, board members approved the purchase of projector and sound system equipment from Cytek Media Systems of Topeka for $49,497 for the district central kitchen and transportation warehouse; repairs to an HVAC chiller economizer leak at Manhattan High School-West Campus for $16,060; and a bid from BHS Construction of Manhattan for Amanda Arnold Elementary acoustic remediations in the art room for $43,785.
At the start of the meeting, board members recognized 10 Manhattan High Business Professionals of America team members who placed in the top 10 at the BPA National Leadership Conference last month.
The board also recognized the MHS Skills USA team members who medaled at the Kansas State Skills USA Championships last month, and the MHS debate/forensics team, which qualified 32 students in the state forensics tournament.
The debate/forensics team will next compete in the National Speech and Debate Association’s National Tournament in Phoenix, Ariz., June 11-16th. The team is also having a banquet to showcase some of its winning performances starting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the MHS-West Rezac Auditorium.