If school were to start Monday, students would likely start online, based on current COVID-19 cases and trends, Manhattan-Ogden superintendent Marvin Wade said.
But with Gov. Laura Kelly’s recent delay of the start of Kansas schools to after Labor Day, there’s now more time to prepare for whatever mode the district might need to start in, Wade said.
Wade and other district administrators spoke with the school board Wednesday evening about the district’s reopening plans. A couple of hours before the meeting, Kelly announced she would sign an executive order to postpone the start of schools statewide until after Labor Day. If approved by the state board of education, that would push back Manhattan-Ogden’s original start date of Aug. 12 back about a month, since Labor Day falls on Sept. 7 this year.
Wade said although no one at the district knew about Kelly’s announcement ahead of time, it didn’t come as a shock either, given Kelly’s aggressive move to close school buildings in March. The superintendent said the move would be some measure of relief for district staffers, who have been rushing through the summer to implement new school operations and teaching strategies for the fall.
“It’s going to reduce a lot of stress for individuals,” he said. “We’ll use that time to better prepare, but it will help people as we transition to the next phase.”
District staffers outlined plans for potential options as they prepare to reopen schools, now in September. Earlier this week, the district announced it would allow families to choose between in-person and online learning paths, should they feel more comfortable keeping their children home. However, Wade reminded families that those paths are only available if the district is able to hold in-person classes at all, and the district has two other contingency plans for hybrid learning and completely distance learning. All students will be given iPads to use should they need technology at home.
Under the in-person learning path, school would continue largely as normal, with elementary students remaining inside their classrooms for much of the day. Middle and high school students would follow a block schedule, alternating between half of their classes each day. Everyone would be required to wear a mask, with strengthened disinfecting and health measures, like social distancing, in place. (This differs from the state guidelines, which calls for masks for everyone above fifth grade.) Extracurricular activities would be limited.
For students in the online learning path, the district would offer a modified curriculum for core classes to fit the needs of an online platform, but with the same standards and competencies as their in-person peers. The district would offer accommodations and support service like special education for students who need it. Students would need to maintain a daily log of activities that equal a school day and daily connection with their teachers, either by phone or video call.
High school students on that path also would have fewer elective options, with a few classes or concurrent courses with Manhattan Area Technical College likely to still require in-person participation. In any case, district staffers said students would be responsible for their own transportation to those classes. Those students also will be barred from participating in athletic activities.
Online students also would be ineligible for meals at their typical schools, although the district is working on a plan to allow them to purchase or pick up meals at designated locations, pending U.S. Department of Agriculture approval.
Wade said the district expects parents to commit to whatever path they choose for at least an entire semester, or trimester at the elementary level, although the district would allow some limited exceptions for changes in family or home circumstances.
Board member Kristin Brighton said several community members are curious about where the district stands right now and asked Wade how the district would operate if schools were to open on Monday.
“It’s not going to be like a formula, that once 42 kids get tested positive, all of a sudden school shuts down,” Wade said. “It’s not going to be that way. It’s going to be similar to snow day decisions, with input from multiple sources, looking at the trends, (advice) from Riley County Health Department.”
He paused and thought about the root of Brighton’s question, then said the school could start with any of the presented options.
“At this point in time … I would say we’re somewhere between hybrid and distance (learning),” he said, “whether we’re looking at being proactive and preventative or reacting to the situation in our community as it currently stands, compared to other comparable communities.”
Assistant superintendent Eric Reid said that decision would also depend on how much staff is healthy, available and not under quarantine or isolation.
“If we can’t keep our adults healthy, we can’t serve our kids,” Reid said. “That’s going to be a group we have to step up and do things for. The kids might be okay, but we have to protect the adults of all ages, with all different backgrounds and coming in with a lot of things under their hats.”
The district will release more information on the learning options Friday, ahead of the start of online student registration on Monday.
Board member Jurdene Coleman, while crying, asked for others to have patience with the board, teachers and administrators as they try to put in place a plan for the fall.
“Everyone is doing the best they can,” she said. “Everyone wants your kids to be healthy and safe, and we want your kids to learn. Please know that we know this is not the best, but it’s the best thing we have today. I hope people can give us grace and understanding as we move forward.”