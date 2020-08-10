As parents try to decide whether their children will go to school in person or on-line, they find themselves looking for the balance between health and safety and education.
The Manhattan-Ogden school district is offering the two options for when school starts on Aug. 26. For the children registered to go in person, they will start the year in the hybrid model, which has them splitting their time between the building and a virtual classroom.
Angela Bunger, counselor at Eisenhower Middle School, said when making the decision about what their children will do, parents first and foremost need to consider safety.
“It’s about you and your child and how you feel about things,” she said. “If you feel comfortable with them being in person and that’s not a concern, then that’s something that you can choose. If you’re really struggling with that safety piece — and everybody’s at a different place and have … different things in their families to consider — safety is going to be the No.-1 priority.”
When Bunger talks about safety, she said she is thinking about individual family dynamics. The fear of contracting COVID-19 may be different in households where there are elderly family members or people who are in the at-risk category.
Marvin Wade, superintendent, agreed that health safety was the priority.
“We do everything we can to provide a safe working and learning environment for the staff and our students,” Wade said. “But at the same time, we also have to balance the educational need. We want to provide high quality, challenging education for the students. And that was something that we heard loud and clear from our parents when we had the continuous learning plan in the spring.”
On Wednesday, district staff published its reopening plan. Wade said he encourages parents who are still uncertain to go to the USD 383 website and read the plan.
“I think a lot of the questions they have will be answered as they go through the plan,” he said.
As they review the plan, Bunger said it is important to include children in the decision-making process.
“You have to discuss it as a family,” she said. “Obviously kids are different ages, but you can still have age-appropriate conversations with them.”
The dialogue should include how the family dynamics play into what realistic expectations are for the in-person or remote options.
Including all family members in the discussion doesn’t guarantee everyone will agree.
“It’s really about bringing the whole family unit into that and talking through things together, and just grieving the fact that we have to have these decisions,” she said. “It’s, ‘We’re taking care of each other, and we’re going to get through this.’ Keep those communication lines open throughout the process, because it won’t be perfec. Whether it’s in person or remote, there’ll be some bumps.”
She said the conversation should include considering how the choice will look several months down the line. But also, listen to what the children are saying, hear their concerns and acknowledge them.
“When you have those open and honest conversations … we don’t necessarily always get what we want,” she said. “But it always goes much better when everyone feels like they’re being heard — validating those feelings of your students.”
Some parts of the disruption that might not seem like a big deal to the adults are huge to the child, officials pointed out. Bunger said it is important for parents to remember to listen not to respond, but to understand and validate kids’ feelings.
“A big part of any kind of decision is for all parties need to be heard,” she said.
“It’s a tough time. I’m a parent, too, so I get it. It’s just a hard decision to make.”