Manhattan-Ogden school district officials on Wednesday hope to answer lingering questions about the start of school with the second draft of USD 383’s reopening plan.
Officials will present this information to the Manhattan-Ogden school board at 5:30 p.m. at the Robinson Education Center, 2031 Poyntz Ave., prior to the start of the regular meeting at 6:30 p.m.
A livestream of the meeting will be available on the board’s Facebook page.
“Earlier we gave the first draft, which was a one-pager on both sides that gave the skeleton of where we’re going,” said Superintendent Marvin Wade. “Now at the work session … we’ll have more meat on that skeleton.”
The intention is to present information covering the operational and instructional aspects of reopening school during a pandemic. Parents have numerous questions, which the Manhattan-Ogden district staff has worked to address in this plan, he said.
Wade said he hopes people will have the information they need to make the right choices for their families on whether to pursue in-person or online learning. After the meeting, people should be able to find the plan on the district’s website at usd383.org.
“Knowing that with online registration going on, knowing that teachers report on Thursday and that school is going to start later in the month — there’s just a lot of questions people have,” he said. “We’re doing our best to get those answered … and put that information into this plan.”
The two-week delay in starting classes helped the four teams of employees, and board and community members who worked on developing the second draft.
However, the plan is a work in progress. Wade said he anticipates going back to the board at the Aug. 19 meeting with a third draft prior to the scheduled start of school on Aug. 26.
“It should not be near the massive changes that we had from Draft 1 to Draft 2 but there may be things that change from the state level, from the health department. Who knows?” he said.
Wade said the bottom line is to refine the plan to address all of the concerns from teachers, parents, students and the community. As he and staff members read messages and fielded phone calls from parents with concerns and questions, he said there was one comment that he was pleasantly surprised to hear frequently.
People asked how the employees were holding up through this ordeal.
“It’s related to the pandemic and COVID and reopening,” he said. “But really, the question is more of individuals showing concerns for us as people as we try to do the work that we need to do. I shouldn’t be surprised, but in a way I am because this impacts so many people’s lives in so many different ways that I would expect people to be focusing on their needs and the needs of their family.
“But when they look outward and see somebody else and say, ‘How are you doing in all of this?’ That’s been a pleasant surprise, and that’s a reflection of the people in the Manhattan-Ogden community,” Wade said.