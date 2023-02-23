Manhattan-Ogden school district officials say they are evaluating district safety and communication policies following two separate security incidents within two days last week.
USD 383 administrators and board members held a special meeting Wednesday to discuss school safety concerns. The discussion comes after a man was arrested for trespassing at Anthony Middle School on Feb. 16, and after a threat against Manhattan High School was spread on social media Friday.
Assistant superintendent Eric Reid told board members that the threat at MHS started with vandalism in the boys' bathroom. It went unreported for several days until a student took a photo of the vandalism, which contained a threatening message, and posted it to social media. Reid said the message got “warped out pretty quickly” through comments and rumors spread online. By Friday afternoon, school officials became concerned about the legitimacy of the threat and the stories circulating on social media.
“We ended up doing a lockdown because we didn’t know,” Reid said. “We didn’t know at that time, so we’re going to control the building.”
Reid said by the time he walked across the street from Robinson Education Center to the high school, MHS principal Mike Dorst and his staff had traced rumors and social media posts back to determine whether the message was credible or not. Riley County Police arrived on scene quickly and assisted with gathering information.
“We were trying to find out if this was an unsafe situation for us,” Reid said.
Ultimately, district officials and RCPD determined the threat was not credible and opted for a controlled release of students out of an abundance of caution. Reid said a “slow release” meant the end-of-day bell was not sounded. Officers monitored traffic and also cleared classrooms with school officials after students left. Dorst said there were 22 police officers in and around MHS Friday afternoon to secure the school.
Board member Kristin Brighton noted there have been several incidents of vandalism at MHS restrooms in recent years. She asked whether district officials are having any conversations about installing some type of sensors or cameras to deter potential criminal activity in the bathrooms. Reid said cameras are obviously not allowed inside restrooms, but officials are discussing whether there’s a type of sensor that can monitor for destructive behavior.
At Anthony Middle School on Feb. 16, a man entered the school unauthorized, superintendent Marvin Wade said. Wade told the board that an AMS staff member was greeting people at the front entrance during student arrival time that morning. He said, while the staff member was talking to someone, a man came into the school. He was wearing a hooded sweatshirt with the hood pulled up over his head. Wade said the man entered with a group of students.
“Within 44 seconds of entering the building, he was noticed by staff,” Wade said. “At one minute 26 seconds later, someone approached the man, and they had no incident with him.”
Riley County Police said AMS staff members called officers after the man, identified as 22-year-old Samuel Aaron Osenga, initially refused to leave the school. Reid said Osenga was issued a no trespass order and banned from school district property and events at the direction of district officials.
A short time after leaving AMS, Osenga was seen in the parking lot of University Christian Church, which also operates as a preschool, where he made comments to officers that he was searching for his father.
Around 9:30 a.m., police received a report that Osenga was at Amanda Arnold Elementary. Reid said Amanda Arnold principal Kathy Stitt called the main office, who relayed the message to RCPD. Officers arrived and arrested Osenga without incident for criminal trespass.
Osenga was not in possession of any weapons, and police said they have no reason to believe he had any intention of harming students at any school.
Reid told board members that he will be challenging officials across all USD 383 buildings to review their safety and security practices, especially for times when students are entering and exiting on a mass scale. He said he will not tolerate anybody, students or staff members, propping open doors for convenience.
“I don’t care (about the convenience),” Reid said. “It’s supposed to be hard to get into our buildings.”
Board member Curt Herrman said he would like district officials to consider hiring another school resource officer for Anthony and Eisenhower middle schools. School resources officers, or SROs, are RCPD officers who are assigned the role of SRO. There is currently an SRO at each of the MHS campuses. Once the East Campus at 901 Poyntz ceases to function as a 9th-grade center this fall, the SRO at that facility will move to MHS West. Herrman said he wants the middle schools to get an officer as well.
Reid said safety needs of the district evolve and change over time. One thing Reid noted that needs addressed is the timeliness of communication with families about incidents in the district. He said district director of communications and school safety Michele Jones sent a mass email to parents at 3 p.m. Friday, alerting them of the social media threat and canceled MHS pep rally. Reid said his wife received that email at 5 p.m.
“Sending out 2,000 emails at the same time, it bottlenecks,” Reid said, “and that’s not OK in these situations.”
Reid said district administrators are looking at quicker and easier methods for distributing mass messages. Wade told the board he felt confident in the actions and training of district officials to handle those situations when they do arise.
Because of time constraints with another meeting, board members agreed to revisit school safety and security during their March 1 meeting. That board meeting starts at 6 p.m. with an executive session at Robinson Education Center.