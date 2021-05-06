Free meals will be available for children in the Manhattan-Ogden school district this summer.
District officials announced USD 383 will offer free summer meals June 1 through July 30, for any child ages 1-18. The district will serve meals Monday through Friday with breakfast from 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Children must be present to receive a meal, and they may either eat on-site or take their meals to-go. Several locations will only offer meals inside the building, with no curbside pickup option. Those locations are Lee Elementary, Northview Elementary, Ogden Elementary, Theodore Roosevelt Elementary, Woodrow Wilson Elementary and Manhattan High School East Campus (for lunch only).
For curbside pickup, families can sign up to pick up five days of meals, including breakfast and lunch, from the district’s Central Kitchen at 1112 Hayes Drive in Manhattan. Curbside meals are available from 8 a.m. to noon Mondays. Parents must sign up ahead of time if they wish to pick up meals for their kids.
Weekly meal pickup is not available if children are participating in summer programs such as Boys and Girls Club, Little Apply Day Camp, USD 383 Extended School Year or another summer program within or outside a district building. Children who participate in those programs will have meals to eat on-site.
The form for parents to sign up for Central Kitchen meal pick-up is at usd383.org.