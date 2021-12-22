The Manhattan-Ogden school board will not adopt a statement acknowledging the history of Native Americans on local land.
Board president Jurdene Coleman brought a revised land recognition statement back to the board for discussion during a rescheduled meeting Monday evening. The proposal was to have that statement read aloud before each board meeting with each board member reading one sentence at a time.
After board members delivered their comments, board vice president Kristin Brighton moved to table the item indefinitely “for additional work.” The motion received a second from board member Karla Hagemeister but failed with a tied 3-3 vote; board member Katrina Lewison was absent.
Board members Brandy Santos, Curt Herrman and Darell Edie voted against tabling the item because they would rather let it die.
All three stated they would prefer instead to implement more Indigenous content into the school curriculum. All three board members have previously said they would not support the land recognition statement. Coleman did not pursue any further motions or conversation on the matter and thanked the board for the cordial discussion.
“Regardless of your vote, I hope you continue to move forward with educating students on Native Americans in our community,” Coleman said.
Coleman said she doesn’t think it’s the end of the conversation about Native Americans in the region when she leaves the board next month. She said part of her goal with the proposal was to start a conversation about Indigenous peoples. Coleman previously said she wanted to present an Indigenous land recognition statement to the board for consideration before her term ends. Her last meeting is Jan. 5.
Brighton led the discussion among board members, as she looks to continue the conversation surrounding Native American representation in the district.
At the Nov. 17 board meeting, Brighton said she would bring together groups of people both for and against removing the Manhattan High School Indian mascot and imagery, to see where consensus could be drawn between them and what ideas come up for changing or preserving the image.
Brighton said Monday she will form a private group consisting of former board members and other individuals to brainstorm ideas for how to address the mascot issue and enhance Indigenous educational content. Brighton said as someone born and raised in Manhattan, she would like to “see some progress made on the issue.”
Brighton said former USD 383 board members Leah Fliter and Dave Colburn have agreed to be part of the private group, and she is reaching out to others across Manhattan to include them in the process. She said she will bring the results of those discussions to the board at a later time.
After Coleman and Lewison depart the board, the majority of members will wish to keep the MHS Indian in place. Herrman, Edie, Santos and incoming board member Christine Weixelman have all indicated they would want to keep the Indian image while enhancing Native American content in the curriculum. Board member-elect Jayme Morris-Hardeman, along with Hagemeister and Brighton, wish to change the image and mascot.
At the Dec. 1 meeting, Brighton said she would support a land recognition statement, which was intended to be read aloud at the beginning of every board meeting along with the Pledge of Allegiance. On Monday, she said felt “a little bit conflicted” about the revised statement, and she came to the meeting with a plan to table the item for later.
The original statement was a direct copy of the one some organizations at Kansas State University use, and featured general phrasing about the land here being stolen from Native tribes. The updated statement eliminated that language and included the following paragraph:
“Through the Treaty of 1825 the Kanza (later called the Kaw Nation) unwillingly relinquished the land USD 383 now stands on to the U.S. government. Without the power to decline this treaty, the Kansa were moved from their 20-million-acre domain to 2-million-acre reservation just west of Topeka. This was the first of several such treaties that would result in the Kanza people’s forced removal to Oklahoma in 1872.”
Hagemeister said she felt conflicted about how to proceed with the proposal.
“When I look at this proposed language, I think about its purpose,” Hagemeister said, “and I do think it serves some purposes educationally.”
Hagemeister said the land recognition statement made her curious to learn more about Native American nations of the Flint Hills. However, she said she struggled with the idea of board members reading the statement one sentence at a time.
Coleman made a motion to eliminate the provision about board members reading the statement, but to retain the statement itself. That motion died with a lack of a second. After that came the motion to table the item, which also died with a tied vote.
Edie said any policies adopted by the current board “can always be changed” in January when Morris-Hardeman and Weixelman take their seats at the table. He said he’s read about the history of the Kanza tribe and other Native American nations, and to him, the land recognition statement did nothing to actually educate people about them.
Santos said she would have a “huge problem” standing up and saying the proposed statement along with the Pledge of Allegiance.
“There’s the Pledge, which I honor, and I want to honor the people for which our state is founded and are native to our community,” Santos said, “but I don’t think this is a way to do that. I just don’t feel like it does anything.”
Herrman said he felt it was a “shallow statement.”
“I can’t support this, but it doesn’t mean I’m disrespecting anybody,” Herrman said, adding that “all land has been conquered by civilizations” over time.
Four residents also offered their thoughts on the proposed statement with three against the statement and one in support.
David Fowler, pastor at Remnant Church in Manhattan, said he felt the proposal “had a stench of personal agenda” and that it “goes back to the basis of CRT,” which is a reference to critical race theory, a legal and academic concept not used by the district nor approved by the state of Kansas.
Lynette Bayless told board members the words “unwillingly relinquished” that are used in the revised statement are incorrect, and that the different treaties involving the Kanza, Osage and other Indigenous tribes of the area can be confusing to follow. Former USD 383 school board candidate Steven Ruzzin said the board should “actually do the thing you want to do, instead of virtue-signal in the moment.”
Isabel Call, minister of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Manhattan, told board members she supported the proposed land acknowledgement.
“It’s painful to hear facts about how some of our ancestors caused harm, but we can’t be confident we’ve stopped causing harm unless we understand it,” Call said. “It’s the kind of work that can’t be checked off a to-do list.”
In July 2020, board members voted 4-3 to revisit ideas for changing the mascot. Some people say the high school chose the mascot to honor Frank Prentup. Prentup, who was of Native American descent, taught and coached at MHS from 1938 to 1941 and had the nickname “Chief.” The high school adopted the Indian mascot in 1940. In 2018, the district had a dedication ceremony renaming the high school commons area after Prentup as part of a compromise to keep the Indians name and image.
The USD 383 board decided in 2016 to enhance Native American curriculum at the high school while maintaining the Indian name and symbol. The high school offers a “Cultural and Ethnic Awareness” elective class, which includes discussions on various groups of people including Native, Black, Asian and Hispanic as well as religious groups.
In other business, board members approved continuing the same pandemic protocols through January.
Superintendent Marvin Wade recommended keeping the same rules in place, with masking optional at MHS and auxiliary buildings, but required at elementary and middle schools as well as early learning centers.
The board and Wade will review the pandemic response plan again on Jan. 19.