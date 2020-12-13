Manhattan-Ogden school district officials are pleased with the progress made on several construction projects in various stages of completion.
As part of a five-year, multimillion-dollar bond issue approved by voters in November 2018, every school building in USD 383 will receive some form of expansion, upgrade or facelift. Trisha Brooke-Fruendt, construction owners’ representative for the district, said College Hill Early Learning Center is a good example of how the district is using the money. Brooke-Fruendt said crews completed College Hill the day before Thanksgiving; students are now attending class. Renovations included two new playgrounds, two new options for parking, and a brand-new spacious kitchen.
“I think it’s one of the best projects that we’ve done as far as early childhood,” Brooke-Fruendt said.
Eugene Field Early Learning Center also will receive some renovations, including a parking lot and a revamped playground. Neighbors have been in close contact with the district as well as representatives from architecture firm BG Consultants regarding the aesthetic and historic value of the school. Brooke-Fruendt said the architectural refreshment is very respectful to the building itself while staying in budget.
The district has received bids for the Eugene Field project. Those bids will be presented to the Board of Education during their meeting on Dec. 16. The project is scheduled for completion by September 2021.
Oliver Brown
Work to bring Oliver Brown Elementary to life is moving along. Brooke-Fruendt said construction crews have most of the roofing deck on the building and windows should be installed soon.
“The plan for Oliver Brown is to be done by mid-June,” Brooke-Fruendt said. “We should have furniture and stuff coming in at the same time.”
Bids for that furniture will be brought to the Board of Education on Dec. 16. The $17.6 million school in Pottawatomie County is named after the plaintiff in the historic Brown v. Board of Education Supreme Court Case. The school is set to open in August 2021.
Manhattan High
Over at Manhattan High School’s west campus, workers began demolishing the parking lot on the east side of the building near D and E halls. Brooke-Fruendt said utilities on the east side have to be moved further east for the parking lot expansion. To the west, she said they continue to work on changing the football practice field over to synthetic turf, pads for tennis courts and a storage building. A pre-cast concrete building is awaiting shipment, as well as pre-cast panels for the gymnasium addition.
“We’re doing bits and pieces inside as we can, to get ready for that addition,” Brooke-Fruendt said. “We’ll do some stuff over Christmas break to be prepared for the gym and fitness center additions.”
The estimated $29.4 million MHS project is slated to wrap up in August 2022.
Middle schools
Brooke-Fruendt said scheduling construction crews has proven challenging. She said the district is using the same set of contractors for both Anthony and Eisenhower middle schools, so the schedule for renovations to Eisenhower is set about two weeks behind Anthony. AMS is ready for roofing and windows should be installed next week, according to Brooke-Fruendt. Interior work has begun, the brickwork is nearly finished, and masonry on a storm shelter is almost completed.
Eisenhower and Anthony also will receive a new secure entrance, with administrative and media offices relocated to match modern security requirements.
“They’re moving on pace as well, both should finish up about the same time,” Brooke-Fruendt said. “I have no problems with those projects.”
Those projects are scheduled to finish August 2021.