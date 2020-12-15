The Manhattan-Ogden school board has no immediate plans to refresh its discussion on adopting a new mascot for Manhattan High School.
School board president Karla Hagemeister said Tuesday an in-depth conversation about changing the MHS mascot from the Indians to something else probably will not happen for the next few months because of the pandemic.
“I think at this point we’ve absolutely focused our efforts on what we need to do to keep our students in school and address any health and safety concerns among our kids and our staff,” Hagemeister said.
The issue has resurfaced because the Cleveland baseball team announced Monday that it would be changing its name from the Indians to something else yet to be decided.
“Anytime a decision like that is made on a national level, it brings up the question locally,” Hagermeister said.
In July of this year, USD 383 board members gave a 4-3 consensus to revisit conversations about changing the mascot, after the Washington NFL team’s decision to abandon the Redskins moniker, which some people have criticized as an offensive slur for Native Americans.
The Mercury reported at the time that Hagemeister instructed USD 383 superintendent Marvin Wade to explore the issue further and return to the board with a recommendation — however the board set no timeline for that recommendation, and the mascot issue remains a topic of discussion only.
“Right now, we really have to stay focused on what our kids and staff and parents need as far as providing a safe place for them to learn,” Hagemeister said.
Before that meeting, the last time the board discussed the topic was in December 2016. At that time, the board decided to maintain the Indians name with a few requirements, including enhancing Native American curriculum and cultural respect.
Follow-up conversations in 2017 settled on letting students pick an alternative symbol to serve as the on-field mascot for MHS events, and students chose a wolf to serve as that symbol.
“It’s something that comes through our community kind of cyclically,” Hagemeister said. “Conversations about changing (the mascot) have been around for some time.”