The Manhattan-Ogden school district has announced its nominees for 2023 Kansas Teacher of the Year.
USD 383 on Wednesday named Lindsey Umscheid and Emily Yeager as its nominees. Umscheid is a first-grade teacher at Frank Bergman Elementary. She earned her bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Kansas State University in 2005 and has been with the district for nine years.
“The classroom has become the most peaceful and comfortable place for me,” Umscheid said in a statement. “I love the students, I love the structure, I love the need for being well prepared.”
Yeager teaches 7th-grade language arts at Eisenhower Middle School. She received her bachelor’s degree in secondary education from K-State in 2010 and a master’s in educational leadership from K-State in 2020. She’s been with the district for six years.
“I believe that relationships form the foundation of every school, and that humor and storytelling, empathy and compassion are key components of strong and healthy relationships between and among students, educators, and school leaders,” Yeager said in a statement.
Umscheid and Yeager will represent USD 383 in the 2023 Kansas Teacher of the Year program.
The Kansas Teacher of the Year program, sponsored by the Kansas State Department of Education, identifies, recognizes and utilizes representatives of excellent teaching in the elementary and secondary classrooms of the state. Each school district may nominate one elementary classroom teacher and one secondary classroom teacher for Kansas Teacher of the Year.