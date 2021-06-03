The Manhattan-Ogden school district is moving forward with a plan to create a career academy in conjunction with Manhattan Area Technical College.
As part of its consent agenda Wednesday, the USD 383 school board unanimously approved creating a committee to explore the academy that could go in the Manhattan High East Campus at 901 Poyntz Ave. Board vice-president Kristin Brighton will serve on a committee charged with exploring the logistics of the project.
USD 383 officials are examining uses for the east campus, where the high school's ninth-graders attend school. The building will be vacated after construction workers finish an expansion project at the MHS west campus. The expansion will support a combined 9th-12th grade campus, starting with the 2023-24 school year.
In partnership with MATC, the board initially discussed the academy last November. Since then, MATC received a planning grant to develop a proposal for a facility that would be co-managed with the district. Officials have set a goal of opening the academy in late 2023.
An interlocal agreement between the technical college and the district would need to be written to determine policies and funding sources. At the same time, committee members will look at the east campus building as part of a space needs assessment.
The current project timeline has the exploration committee meeting from June through September, with final recommendations to be shared with board members this fall. The proposed academy would exist to give high school seniors expanded career opportunities and preparation.
Utility bill
Board members also received an update from district director of business services Lew Faust on the legal proceedings regarding a large utility bill from February. Administrators said they were shocked when they saw the bill for district gas usage from utility provider Symmetry Energy totaled $128,363. The district’s February gas bill from Symmetry Energy represented a 475% increase over the bill for January, which was just over $22,000.
At the April 7 board meeting, Faust told the board that officials with the Kansas Association of School Boards (KASB) advised the district to not pay the bill. KASB retained a law firm to represent USD 383 and other districts with similarly hefty bills following several weeks of brutal winter cold.
Faust said negotiations “were looking good” two to three weeks ago, but at 4 p.m. on May 28, officials with Symmetry Energy provided notice they would be canceling the contract with KASB as of June 30.
“It’s gone backwards on us, unfortunately,” Faust said.
The district is part of a cooperative bulk purchase group for utilities with KASB. Instead of the district buying its own gas service, the purchase group buys it for multiple districts in Kansas at a time. Faust said KASB administrators are seeking a new utilities distributor, and there will be no disruption in district gas services. He said the hope is to get another supplier in place by June 30, or to get a three-day extension on current services.
“We got an overdue notice from Symmetry (Wednesday),” Faust said. “It looks like they’re stepping up pressure on people to pay the outstanding amounts.”
In other business, the board approved:
• Buying a digital app called “Here Comes the Bus” for $25,224 per year that allows parents to track their child’s school bus from their phone or other device
• Buying i-Ready personalized online math training for elementary students from Curriculum Associated for $268,896.
• Buying contractual services with the Institute for Personalized Learning for access to self-paced modules and professional learning for $25,950.
• Extending administrator contracts for the 2021-22 school year. This is a routine approval of an array of administrator contracts across the district recommended by superintendent Marvin Wade. This doesn’t include Wade, whom the board evaluates separately. Newer administrators are up for one-year extensions and others are up for two-year contracts.
• Buying phone lines and cabling for Oliver Brown Elementary from Cox Business for $40,822.
• Amending the guaranteed maximum price for Eisenhower Middle School construction costs from McCownGordon Construction for $105,727. This amendment accounts for additional costs in locker room renovations and adding fluid cooler controls; it brings the guaranteed maximum price up to $14.43 million.
• Amending the guaranteed maximum price for Manhattan High School West Campus construction costs from McCownGordon Construction for $104,516. The change includes revisions to the nurse’s office, structural steel modifications, and updates to the building’s calm-down rooms. This brings the guaranteed maximum price up to $27.56 million.