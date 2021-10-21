Wearing a mask will become optional for students and staff at Manhattan High School starting Nov. 1.
The Manhattan-Ogden school board voted 6-1 Wednesday evening to allow masks to be optional for students and staff at both the east and west campuses of MHS beginning in November. That move was recommended by district administrators.
Masks are still required for students, staff, and visitors at USD 383 elementary and middle schools, as well as the early learning centers, regardless of a person’s vaccination status. Per a federal mandate, masks are required to be worn while riding in school buses and other district vehicles.
Masks will also be optional for people working in and visiting district support buildings, such as the Robinson Education Center. School board members and district administrators will review the mask rule again at their meeting Nov. 19 to determine whether further changes are needed to the district’s pandemic response plan.
Board vice president Kristin Brighton was the lone “no” vote. She said she “struggled” with the proposal to make masks optional for some, but not all, students and staff in the district. She said one of the biggest elements to come with mask-optional rules in schools is peer pressure.
“I think there will be parents who want their kids to wear masks,” Brighton said, “but the kids will succumb to peer pressure and take them off as soon as they get into the building.”
Brighton suggested keeping masks in place for all students and staff for another two months and then “re-evaluate after the holidays.” District superintendent Marvin Wade said he chose the Nov. 1-19 timeframe because it offered administrators an uninterrupted three-week block of school days to observe and evaluate the COVID-19 situation within the district, as well as the community. Wade said the mask-optional proposal was presented to Riley County Health Department officials and that they are “comfortable” with the updated district guidelines. He said meetings he’s attended recently with unmasked people made him think more about the choice to go mask-less.
“Maybe it’s time for us to allow students and staff that same option, knowing there can be consequences (for not wearing a mask),” Wade said.
During board discussion, board member Brandy Santos offered an alternative motion to make masks optional for all students and staff across the district. Fellow board member Darell Edie seconded the motion, but it failed 2-5. Santos, who ultimately voted in favor of Wade’s proposal, said she’s “okay with masks,” however her main concern was a lack of parental choice in the matter.
“I really truly believe… that parents should have the right to make decisions for their kids,” Santos said. “I think of (fellow board member Curt Herrman) saying, ‘When they come into our door it’s our responsibility to keep them safe,’ but when it comes to health, it’s their choice.”
Herrman said the district medical advisory committee’s support of the amended mask rule helped him feel confident in also supporting the proposal. Edie said he still doesn’t believe masks work, but that people shouldn’t be judged for wearing one or not. Ultimately, he voted in favor of the proposal after board members agreed to remove a portion of language in the document that stated COVID-19 vaccinations were “strongly recommended” by district officials.
Board member Katrina Lewison joined the meeting by phone, and she said even though she felt “much thought” was put into the updated proposal, there are still inherent risks involved with a change to masks as optional. Fellow board member Karla Hagemeister said she would hope that students would respect their teacher’s wishes if they asked their class to wear masks. Wade said teachers can “respectfully ask” students to wear masks if they so choose, but a teacher cannot enact a mask policy specific to their individual classroom. If a teacher is immunocompromised, Wade said the district can make accommodations for that teacher’s needs.
Four people spoke during a public comment period on the mask issue, which was at the end of the meeting. Manhattan resident Annie Cook has two daughters who attend Marlatt Elementary. She said wearing masks “protects not only our kids, but peoples’ loved ones and USD 383 employees.” Lynette Bayless told board members her eight-year-old son gets headaches from wearing a mask, and that cloth masks can trap bacteria and mold even when washed regularly.
Megan Kennelly said her son “gave a big eye roll” and told her it “wasn’t a big deal” when she asked him how he felt about the mask rule. Manhattan High School junior Ava Reese said the board’s first priority “should be the wellbeing of our students,” and that continuing a mask mandate also shows consideration for immunocompromised students and staff.
Other coronavirus health protocols remain in place across the district. Wade said he reserves the right to revert back to the original pandemic response plan if necessary. He told board members another portion of the updated proposal allows a limited number of community volunteers back into schools to help with things like lunch and hallway monitoring. Volunteers will be required to wear masks depending on which school they are serving in.