The Manhattan-Ogden school board on Wednesday will review a $26.8 million guaranteed maximum price bid to expand and renovate Manhattan High’s west campus.
The board meets virtually 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. A video stream of the meeting is available on the board’s Facebook page. Citizens may submit public comments to be read aloud at the meeting by emailing board clerk Diane Denison at dianede@usd383.org by noon Wednesday.
District officials will present the board with the $26.8 million bid from McCown Gordon Construction to add 25 classrooms, a new auxiliary gym and storm shelter, a fitness center and a turf practice field, as well as renovating several sections of the building’s interior and athletics fields.
The request whittles down several earlier estimates that had put the expansion project over its $29.4 million price tag as budgeted in bond proposals.
The high school expansion, a component of the district’s plan to shut down the east campus building and integrate the ninth grade at west, was a cornerstone of the district’s $129.5 million bond initiative that voters passed in November 2018.
Original concepts for the building included 15 new classrooms, but high school and district officials pushed to increase the total by 10. Many of the new classrooms will be built onto D and E halls and into the school’s east parking lots, although the school plans on adding parking on the west to compensate.
If approved, construction would likely begin next month and extend through the following two years, with an expected completion date of August 2022.
In other business, the board will hear an update on the district’s budgeting process for next school year.