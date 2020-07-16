Local homeowners will pay a slightly lower rate in school property taxes, according to Manhattan-Ogden administrator’s close-to-final projections.
Lew Faust, director of business services for the district, told the school board Wednesday that the district is looking at a 0.479 mill reduction in the property tax rate to 61.636 mills. A mill is a dollar in tax for every $1,000 in assessed, taxable property value.
However, because the average price of a home increased by 1%, school property taxes on a $100,000 home in 2020 would increase by $1.58, or 0.24%, to $669.90 in taxes on a $101,000 home in 2021.
Even with the mostly flat property tax, the district’s budget authority would grow to $63.8 million, up $2.5 million from 2020. That’s because the state funding is expected to increase, in line with a Kansas Supreme Court decision ruling that the state legislature must work to bring education funding back to constitutionally adequate levels.
In Kansas, schools receive a large portion of their funding indirectly from property taxes, but with the state as an intermediary. The state levies 20 mills of property tax (homeowners get a $20,000 exemption in property tax values from this specific tax) and reapportions those taxes back to districts in equal amounts per student, called base aid per pupil. Schools use several formulas to adjust their student counts — controlling for factors like special education, at-risk students and military families — to come up with an adjusted full-time enrollment figure.
Multiplied by the base aid per pupil (which increased to $4,569 this upcoming year), the resulting figure is the district’s general fund authority, set at $48.2 million under the proposed tax rate. School districts like Manhattan-Ogden also levy a separate tax — called the local option budget, or supplementary fund — capped at 33% of the general fund budget, or $15.7 million.
Faust said the rise in the district’s budget mostly comes from a spike in healthcare prices, but much of that is offset by the planned rise in base aid per pupil. However, he cautioned that while that funding “looks great on paper,” he has some concern that the state legislature could later or reduce some of its school funding in the face of steep pandemic tax revenue declines, although Gov. Laura Kelly signaled she would do what she could to protect education.
With the board’s consensus, Faust said he will move to forward with finalizing the presented tax rate for a planned first public hearing on the tax rate at the Aug. 5 board meeting and final adoption at the Aug. 19 meeting.
“We’re doing final reviews, and we’ll continue to just make sure, but I’m fairly comfortable with where the budget landed at this point,” Faust told the board.