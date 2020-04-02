The Manhattan-Ogden school district on Wednesday launched its continuous learning webpage, which will act as a hub for learning materials as the district works to continue educating students.
The webpage, accessible through the district’s homepage at usd383.org, will serve as the main page for parents to obtain learning materials for their children. Paula Hough, executive director of teaching and learning for the district, said materials on the website now reflect two weeks of educational materials.
Students may work on the materials at their own pace, although the district recommends daily limits of 45 minutes for kindergarten and first grade; 60 minutes for second- and third-graders; 90 minutes for fourth- and fifth-graders; and 3 hours for all other grades.
Elementary school students are still focusing on a packet, or pencil and paper, approach. Those schools began handing out physical packets of those materials, along with other personal items, earlier this week. Digital versions of those packets are also available on the website.
For secondary students, the website is a guide for parents to know what their students should look for in their learning management software.
Hough credited the work of district teachers and support staff — like communications specialist Tess Riecke, who put together the website — in creating and assembling the materials in short order.
“It’s hard for teachers not to feel marginalized when (Kansas State Department of Education) is recommending shorter teaching periods each day, when they’re used to seven hours of teaching,” Hough said.
In addition to the educational materials, Hough said the district will work on supporting families in other ways. School staff members are performing wellness checks to see what families might need as they transition to the different learning approach. Additionally, teachers have been instructed to consider differences in the responsibilities students might have now, such as taking care of younger siblings.
“We’re not going to mimic what we do in a traditional classroom,” Hough said. “We can’t. That’s not the expectation, and it’s not what we need right now.”