The Manhattan-Ogden school board on Wednesday will vote whether to make mask-wearing mandatory inside district buildings for the first five weeks of the school year.
Board members will have a special meeting at 6 p.m. at the Robinson Education Center to review and likely approve the pandemic response plan drafted by superintendent Marvin Wade. The plan includes a revision to the district’s reopening plan to require all students and staff to wear a mask when indoors on USD 383 property through Sept. 24, “regardless of vaccination status.”
District officials announced a requirement for masks indoors two weeks ago, but officials didn’t include a potential end date at that time. The previous reopening plan only “strongly encouraged” unvaccinated people to wear masks while inside district buildings. The district let its mask mandate expire when the 2020-21 school year ended.
Last week, Wade told board members that with the more dangerous delta variant of the coronavirus spreading and local vaccination rates “not as high as we’d like to see to feel safe in schools,” the mask requirement will be a major “tool in the toolbox” for administrators to use as children return to class in-person five days a week starting Aug. 18.
Wade said the Sept. 24 end date gives district administrators time to collect data on COVID-19 locally and then reevaluate policies as needed. The district is working with its medical advisory committee to help make decisions on health protocols. That committee includes USD 383 board members Jurdene Coleman and Karla Hagemeister, local doctors, and Riley County Health Department director Julie Gibbs.
District officials said there will not be a public comment period during this special meeting. Members of the public spoke last week about the proposal during the board meeting.