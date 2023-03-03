USD 383 school board members during their Wednesday meeting approved naming Andy Hutchinson as the new district director of business services.
Hutchinson will replace Lew Faust, a 43-year career educator, upon Faust’s retirement June 30. Hutchinson is currently the district’s assistant director of early learning, a position he’s held since 2020. He’s worked for USD 383 since 2004. Hutchinson has a bachelor’s in family studies and human services from K-State.
Additionally, Reid noted in his comments to the board that Lisa Julian is transitioning from her role as special education/gifted facilitator to assistant principal at Manhattan High School.
Reid said he was “super excited” to bring Julian over to his administration team — or as he said jokingly, “crossing over to the dark side.”
Julian has worked as the Gifted facilitator since 2018. She’s been with USD 383 since 2010.
Julian has a bachelor’s degree in business management from the University of Phoenix and a master’s degree in instructional leadership and education literacy from Wayland Baptist University. She also has a master’s in special education-gifted from Fort Hays State University.
Julian replaces Larry Myers, who is retiring from the assistant principal position this summer.