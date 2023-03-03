USD 383 school board members during their Wednesday meeting approved naming Andy Hutchinson as the new district director of business services.

Hutchinson will replace Lew Faust, a 43-year career educator, upon Faust’s retirement June 30. Hutchinson is currently the district’s assistant director of early learning, a position he’s held since 2020. He’s worked for USD 383 since 2004. Hutchinson has a bachelor’s in family studies and human services from K-State.