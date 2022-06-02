The Manhattan-Ogden school district has hired Katie Hagenmaier as principal of College Hill Early Learning Center School.
USD 383 made the announcement Thursday. Hagenmaier will begin her new position on July 1.
Hagenmaier has been serving as a 1st grade teacher for Valley Heights USD 498 in Waterville since 2018. Prior to that, she was as a 4th grade teacher for USD 475 in Junction City.
"I am incredibly excited to join the Manhattan-Ogden school district and community,” Hagenmaier said in a written statement. “I feel very fortunate to serve this community and support the staff, students, and families next year at College Hill Early Learning Center.”
Hagenmaier has a bachelor's degree in elementary education from Bethany College in Lindsborg and a master’s degree in educational administration from Kansas State University.
“We are excited to welcome Mrs. Hagenmaier to our early learning team,” Elisabeth Nelson, USD 383 director of early learning, said in a written statement. “Her commitment to building strong relationships with all stakeholders and her passion for working with young children and their families will be a great contribution to our early learning program.”
Hagenmaier will replace Stephanie Kabriel, who took a job as principal at Grandview Elementary in Junction City.