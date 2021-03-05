The Manhattan-Ogden school board on Wednesday gave initial approval to the 2021-22 academic calendar.
The 2021-22 school year will begin Aug. 18 and end May 18, 2022. Winter break will be Dec. 20 through Jan. 3. Spring break will be March 14 through 18.
Assistant superintendent Eric Reid said the district had a good calendar last March “which got absolutely shredded” by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Reid said his team decided to move the start of school next year a week later and extend a week longer in May to balance out semesters better.