Bluemont Elementary School first-grader Tatum Delrosso looks over his drawn turtle in a paper cutout igloo. The ornate box turtle is the state reptile of Kansas. “Even though turtles are slow they still look pretty cute,” Delrosso said.
Pamela Curtis, librarian at Bluemont Elementary School, has set up a “souvenir store” on a wall outside of the library where students’ decorated paper cutouts of t-shirts and snow globes with state symbols will be posted, when complete.
Students across USD 383 schools learned about their home on the range this week to celebrate Kansas Day.
Jan. 29 marks the anniversary of Kansas’ statehood, and children learned facts about the state and its history, which Bluemont Elementary School librarian Pamela Curtis said she hoped would give them some pride in their home.
“I hope they stick around when they’re older and share what they’ve learned with others as they grow older,” she said.
In a lesson with Danielle Kinsey’s first grade class Wednesday, Curtis divided students into groups based on six state symbols.
“Ooh, I got the buffalo, that’s a good one,” one student said after picking his symbol.
The students answered riddles about the symbols: the state flower (sunflower), amphibian (barred tiger salamander), bird (Western meadowlark), mammal (American bison), insect (honeybee) and reptile (ornate box turtle).
Curtis then read the students the book “One Kansas Farmer” by Devin and Corey Scillian. The picture book discusses important aspects of life in Kansas, from agriculture in the wheat and beef industries to the state’s rivers to its wildlife like the lesser prairie chicken. It also touches on significant historical figures from Kansas, including Brewster Higley and Daniel Kelley, the writers of “Home on the Range,” and automotive pioneer Walter Chrysler, who was born in Wamego.
To finish the lesson, students decorated paper cutouts of T-shirts and snow globes with state symbols for Curtis’ “souvenir store” on the wall outside of the library.
Student Ellis McBlair was in the sunflower group and said she learned more about farmers and what sunflowers mean to Kansas.
“When I was little I did not know we had sunflowers in our state,” she said.
Tatum Delrosso, who was in the ornate box turtle group, said he likes turtles because his name starts with the letter T.
“Even though turtles are slow they still look pretty cute,” he said.
Curtis said she wanted students to appreciate their home more after the lesson.
“It never hurts to know your surroundings and what makes you special,” she said. “And these things make us special.”
She said she wanted to open up the world a bit for the kids. Despite living so close to the state capital, some might never visit the building.
“If we can bring some of that history behind Kansas to them, that’s our job,” Curtis said.