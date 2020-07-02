Ahead of the Kansas Department of Education’s anticipated guidelines for reopening schools, the Manhattan-Ogden school district is working on the aspects it can address in the meanwhile, administrators told the school board Wednesday.
Superintendent Marvin Wade said district officials and educators are finalizing a first draft of the plan to bring to the board at its next meeting July 15, the day before the state department is expected to release its official guidelines. The state guidelines will allow for latitude at the local level, Wade said, and the district would likely present a final draft of the reopening plan to the board on Aug. 5, a week ahead of the first day of school on Aug. 12.
“I know a lot of people are speculating about, ‘Will there be school?’” Wade said. “All of the things we’re planning, there will be school in one form or another, and we’re going to be ready for a couple of different options. No, it will not be perfect for everybody, but we’re going to get it as close as we can get it with the planning that we’re doing.”
Wade said the district’s four reopening teams — communications and coordination, facilities and safety, budget and support, and instruction and technology — have developed some parts of their plans based on available information, guidelines and health restrictions.
Facilities and safety
Matt Davis, director of facilities, said the district is installing hand sanitizer stations on stands or walls by classroom doors. The district also has purchased gallon-size jugs of hand sanitizer to refill smaller dispensers. In bathrooms and other handwashing areas, the district is installing hands-free soap and paper towel dispensers, and district leaders are working on exact plans on how often students will be required to wash, Davis said.
Travel in and out of buildings will be highly restricted, and no visitors will be allowed to schools unless they absolutely have to be there, he said. Similarly, schools will not hold field trips, presentations or assemblies until further notice, and student teachers will need to follow the same protocols as district staffers.
The district will keep temperature-taking responsibility with individual families and employees, Davis said. Anyone with a fever will need to stay home. Davis’ team briefly discussed having bus drivers take student temperatures, but the district would likely run into issues if a student’s temperature was high but their parents already had left home for work.
Since the start of the pandemic, district crews have ramped up their cleaning procedures, using electrostatic sprayers to disinfect entire buildings.
Davis said workers will disinfect buses using the sprayers once a week on a rotation, but that enhanced cleaning procedure will be used alongside a spray bottle chemical cleaner between each bus route.
In the schools, students will need to use disinfectant wipes on shared surfaces such as keyboards. The district purchased plexiglass shields as a barrier for staffers in school offices and lunch rooms, and in the nurse’s office, all students and adults will be required to wear a mask at all times. The district is working with Ascension Via Christi Hospital on obtaining fitted N95 masks for nurses.
Davis said his team is still putting together a plan for general student and teacher mask policies, but students on buses will need to wear masks. Drivers and bus monitors will only need to wear them while loading and unloading, he said, since some drivers with glasses could see fog issues on their lenses.
Budget and support
Assistant superintendent Eric Reid said the district’s budget team has been working on finding money for some of the unanticipated COVID-19 expenses, such as the additional cleaning supplies and hand sanitizer.
Reid said the district was able to get an extra $144,000 in federal CARES Act aid for special education. To date, the district has spent $550,000 in other CARES Act general COVID-19 expenditures, he said.
Reid said he’s met with leaders from the local chapter of the Kansas National Education Association teachers’ union to discuss how to tackle some of the new teaching responsibilities under COVID-19. Those include issues like learning to teach online, or supervising students when lunch has to be in classrooms. He said the group has not only pointed out potential issues but also worked with district administrators to try to find solutions.
The district is also working on putting out a map of its student wireless internet spots town. Late last month, the school board approved a purchase request to buy internet infrastructure devices to put on the outside of school buildings and on buses in high-need neighborhoods to allow students to connect to free internet from their homes or the school parking lots.
Reid said he’s working with city, county and library officials to potentially implement a citywide free public wifi option, or at least identify public entities that offer public wifi.
Instruction
and technology
Andrea Tiede, executive director of special services, said all schools and classrooms will use the Canvas education software, to provide consistency between classrooms and within families with children in multiple schools. Part of that effort will include teaching students, parents and teachers on how to use the platform. However, Tiede said over 500 teachers have volunteered to be team leads at their school to teach their peers how to effectively use the technology.
Mike Ribble, director of technology, said his team is working on collecting stray devices lent out to students and preparing those and newly purchased iPads ahead of the district’s plan to put an iPad in the hands of every student in the fall.
Wade said he recognized Wednesday’s details still leave a lot of unanswered questions about the fall.
“These are the areas that decisions have been made about that we’re comfortable saying, ‘This is where we land as a district on these positions,’” he said.
“There’s probably a lot of areas out there, people at home probably have their checklist of things they were listening for that didn’t get covered.
“We acknowledge that, and the reason is probably that those are difficult decisions that still need to be made, or we may be waiting on direction from somewhere else.”