The Manhattan-Ogden school district had its highest number of COVID cases last week, showing a clearer picture of issues that led to last Friday’s districtwide closure.
According to the district’s COVID data dashboard, 231 students tested positive for the week of Jan. 9-15, up from 128 the week prior. Staff numbers increased from 42 testing positive from Jan. 2-8 to 76 for the most recent week of data.
The number of students in quarantine also increased, from 274 for the first week of the month to 452 for the week of Jan. 9-15. The number of staff members in quarantine remained unchanged at 13.
Prior to the most recent two weeks of data, USD 383 spokeswoman Michele Jones said the district’s previous highs for cases in a week happened Nov. 14 through 20, 2021, when 27 students and 16 staff members tested positive. At that time, 342 students and 72 staff members were in quarantine.
Last week, the rate of attendance for students in USD 383 was 84.4%. For the first week of January, that rate was 87%. For staff, the attendance rate dropped from 83% the first week of school to 81% last week.
USD 383 canceled classes across the district Jan. 14 because administrators determined they couldn’t field an adequate number of staff amid a wave of COVID-19 cases in the community.
Superintendent Marvin Wade said in a statement last week that the district used a “weather day,” or a day intentionally left open on the district calendar, to give students and staff a four-day weekend “to get healthy” with Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday.
Wade said on a typical school week, the district averages about 50 licensed staff absences per day. However, during the week of Jan. 10, the district averaged 85 licensed staff absences a day and were short by about 15 substitute teachers per day.
The return to school after winter break saw COVID-19 in addition to other seasonal illnesses, like the flu, hitting the district simultaneously. USD 383 continues to face a general staffing shortage, which grew more severe following winter break.