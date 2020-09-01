As COVID-19 numbers rise in Riley County, Manhattan-Ogden school district officials said Tuesday they will meet with health officials later this week to evaluate whether they will move all classes online.
USD 383 Superintendent Marvin Wade said in an update to parents on Friday that people have been asking if the district is planning to switch to online-only classes, rather than the hybrid in-person and online model it is currently using.
“The answer to this question is ‘Today it is too soon to tell,’” he said.
The rate of positive cases compared to total tests is one criterion the district will consider when deciding on switching to online-only classes, he said.
His comments Friday varied slightly from the district’s plan announced at the beginning of the school year.
According to USD 383’s reopening plan, the district would move into all distance learning when the “previous 14 days show more than 10% positive tests in the county.”
The Riley County Health Department reported on Monday that 14-day positive rate is 23.05%.
Wade said the district will give parents at least a one week advance notice of any changes to the instructional delivery.
“So, you can count on hybrid learning remaining in effect until at least the second week of September,” he said in his update to parents.