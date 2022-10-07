The Manhattan-Ogden school district is close to returning to pre-pandemic enrollment levels.
USD 383 Assistant Superintendent Eric Reid presented the fall semester enrollment report to board members Wednesday. The district has 6,432 total students enrolled as of the official Sept. 20 headcount. That’s about 20 children shy of the 2019 fall headcount figure of 6,450 students.
This year’s enrollment of 6,432 represents an increase of 165 students over the 2021 fall total of 6,267. In 2020, K-12 fall enrollment was 6,143 students.
Manhattan High School has 1,950 total students — 505 freshmen, 552 sophomores, 441 juniors, and 452 seniors. The total number of high schoolers increased by 91 from 1,859 in 2021.
Across Anthony and Eisenhower middle schools, there are 1,482 middle school students in Manhattan. AMS has the most students this fall at 750. That figure includes 256 students in 6th grade, 244 in 7th grade and 248 in 8th grade.
Eisenhower Middle School has 734 total students, or 232 children in 6th grade, 259 students in 7th grade, and 243 in 8th grade.
Reid said he is seeing a trend this year with more students coming into the district at the middle school level. He said he had anticipated having more young children join the district as families move to Manhattan to work for places like the National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility (NBAF). Board vice president Darell Edie agreed.
“One thing I’ve noticed in our region, not just in Manhattan, is that the increases are happening on a secondary level, so middle and high schools,” Edie said.
Elementary school student enrollment also increased, to 2,999 students this fall across 10 buildings, compared to 2,948 in 2021. Amanda Arnold Elementary has 439 students; Bluemont has 210; Bergman has 343; Lee has 320; Marlatt has 447; Northview has 376; Ogden has 134; Oliver Brown has 302; Theodore Roosevelt has 245; and Woodrow Wilson has 183 students.
Reid said pre-school enrollment levels also increased — from 436 total students last year to 464 this year. Of those, 200 pre-school children attend Eugene Field Early Learning Center, while 188 are enrolled at College Hill. The remaining 76 students are in another pre-school program in the district, such as the Kansas Parents as Teachers (KPAT) program.
The number of students participating in Job Corps training programs or Manhattan Virtual Academy courses also grew. Last fall, the district counted 291 students across both MVA and Job Corps. That number rose this year to 304.
For the 2020-21 school year, many parents pulled their children from classes to do homeschooling or moved out of the area completely. Now, Reid said the district is starting to see a return of more “physical children in seats.” USD 383 superintendent Marvin Wade said while Manhattan isn’t out of the COVID-19 pandemic yet, district officials are making gains in “getting more pre-COVIDish” as the year advances.
“As a school system, we’re kind of coming out of that cocoon we’ve been in,” Wade said. “The community is kind of coming back to life. We’re not all the way back, but we’re making progress.”
In other business, board members approved raising a portion of the fees for community groups to use school buildings for activities. The facility use fees attached to custodial services and security were boosted by $1.50. This brings the two flat fees up from $38.50 to $40 each, starting this month.
The district recommended approval of the fee increase to coincide with staff wage increases. According to state law, USD 383 is not allowed to earn a profit from any fees incurred, but it can use fees to cover the costs of operations. The board reviews district fees each year.
Additionally, board members voted in favor of purchasing Sora e-book digital collections for elementary school libraries from Overdrive of Cleveland, Ohio, for $18,000. The district will use federal coronavirus relief money to fund the program.