Manhattan-Ogden elementary schools’ grading systems will be easier than A, B, C for the rest of the academic year after school officials opted to switch to a simpler system.
Instead of traditional grades, elementary school students will receive grades of CL (for continuous learning) for any work completed through the last trimester. Students will still keep the grades they received for the first two trimesters this year.
“This will show that students did continue working through the end of the year, but not in the traditional way that we are used to,” said Ashley Smith, principal at Theodore Roosevelt. Smith was closely involved with the decision to switch the grading system for all district elementary schools.
“Many options were discussed as we considered possibilities for grading procedures during this time,” Smith said. “K-6 graders are completing learning packets at home with parent and teacher support. Our teachers are focusing on feedback, not grades, in order to ensure that students are completing their work and getting all the help they need.”
After the pandemic shut down school buildings for the rest of the school year, Manhattan-Ogden’s elementary students have continued learning through district-provided packets of educational material. Smith said teachers have been able to check in with nearly 100% of district families to ensure learning is still happening daily.
“In general, our families have had a great response to these changes,” she said. “They are working hard to implement what has been provided and make it work for their children and their situation. Staff (members) are offering as much clarification and support as we can along the way. We’ve had some feedback that there has been so much communication from school that it can be difficult to keep track of all the information. Schools are working to streamline this communication so that parents can stay informed, but not overwhelmed.”
The district’s secondary schools had already decided on a pass/fail grading system for middle schools, and regular grading for the high school grades. Middle school officials said the pass/fail system would be more forgiving for students in more adverse, at-home situations, while high school principal Michael Dorst said keeping the same grading system would help keep students accountable for their work.
In any case, he said teachers would be understanding and put students in a position to allow them to keep or improve their existing grades as long as they stay engaged with their classes.
Smith said that at the elementary school level, teachers typically rely on grades to track and communicate student progress between teachers, parents and students.
“It is a starting point for conversations about learning,” she said. “We use a lot of data, including grades, to determine who might need additional support, strategies, or enrichment in the classroom.”
Teachers will take the summer months to identify how students’ needs might be different as a result of the pandemic and figure out how to meet students where they are academically, Smith said.
“The ‘summer slump’ may be a bit greater than normal but our teachers will work hard to support students now and in the fall. In addition to academics, we are anticipating that some additional support will need to be given to social-emotional needs as well,” she said.