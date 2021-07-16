Some members of the Manhattan-Ogden school district’s committee on diversity, equity and inclusion want a strict mask policy for elementary school students this fall.
During the group’s Zoom meeting Thursday evening, committee member Elena Aronson said she was “very concerned” about the district’s current approach of “strongly encouraging” parents to send their children to elementary school with a mask. There are no mandates in place requiring mask wearing when classes start in August, and vaccines are not yet available for children under age 12.
“I’ve checked with the pediatricians on the (USD 383) medical advisory board, and they all want masks (for kids),” Aronson said. “I’m very concerned about what’s going to happen in schools this fall. … I’m thinking of it as an equity and safety issue.”
Superintendent Marvin Wade told the school board at its meeting July 7 that he “does not want to be the vaccination police” and parents “have the ultimate right” on whether their child wears a mask to class. Right now, the district’s policy recommends that people wear a mask in school buildings if they’re not fully vaccinated. There is also no requirement currently from the state of Kansas to provide evidence of vaccination to enroll in school.
These recommendations are part of the district’s reopening plan for the fall semester that begins Aug. 18. Wade said district officials “reserve the right to change course” on their plan if COVID-19 worsens locally, or if there is a repeat of positive cases reported. On Wednesday, the Riley County Health Department tallied 102 new cases of the coronavirus in one week, and one person died July 10 after testing positive.
As of Friday, eight people are receiving care for COVID symptoms at Ascension Via Christi Hospital. One was in the intensive care unit on a ventilator. Hospital spokeswoman Michelle Kennedy said this is down from 17 people hospitalized for the virus on Wednesday, and 13 on Thursday. Kennedy said she is hoping for a downward trend in cases.
This week, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported 42.8% of Riley County residents, or 31,845 people, had received one dose of the vaccine. More than 29,000 people, or 39.5% of residents, are fully vaccinated.
Aronson said she is upset “at the prospect of some kids in school wearing masks and some not.”
“As an equity issue I’m concerned,” Aronson said. “For kids who are vulnerable, it’s going to be a problem.”
Committee chairwoman Susanne Glymour said the worry extends not only to immune-compromised children and adults, but to kids who will face peer pressure about wearing a mask. Aronson, who said she got her master’s degree in public health during the pandemic, told Glymour she senses a massive fatigue among people because of the pandemic.
“If you walk around Manhattan it looks like people are just done,” Aronson said.
Committee member and retired Ogden Elementary principal Jim Armendariz said he thinks the school board will have to take another look at the district reopening plan if the COVID-19 situation continues to worsen locally.
Glymour said she also senses “a kind of fatigue of having to keep up with” ever-changing information on COVID-19 and the pandemic.
“It’s just exhausting,” Glymour said.