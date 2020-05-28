Requiring students to wear masks and mandatory hand sanitizer use are among the measures the Manhattan-Ogden school district is considering for next school year.
District leaders walked the school board through some of the district’s preliminary plans at the board’s virtual meeting Wednesday evening. The district will rely on guidance and regulations from the Kansas State Department of Education, which announced it would release its plan no later than July 10, ahead of the district’s planned first day of school on Aug. 12.
In the meantime, the school district will start internal planning. Superintendent Marvin Wade said the district has created four planning teams, which will each include district administrators and staff members, to address potential issues for each department next school year. The teams include facilities and safety, instruction and technology, budget and support, and coordination and communication.
Facilities and safety
The facilities and safety team will focus on how the district would keep students and teachers safe at school buildings. Matt Davis, director of facilities, said he’s working on getting hand sanitizer stations set up by select doors in each school building. Every student and school staffer would have to sanitize their hands when they enter the building, and visitor access into the buildings would be more highly restricted.
Davis estimated that mandatory hand sanitizer use would cost the district between $1,000 and $2,000 each month. But the district is still working through its hand sanitizer plans, as fire regulations also restrict how many hand sanitizer dispensers could be in the building, since it is alcohol based.
In addition to hand sanitizer stations, the district would likely require more hand-washing breaks throughout the day, especially after students come in from recess, as Davis said it’s not realistic to sanitize playground equipment after each class’ use.
Davis and his team also are looking into implementing temperature checks upon arrival to the building, but questions still remain on who would staff those checkpoints, and what would be done with students or employees who have high temperatures.
For illnesses during the day, Davis said one option is to have an isolation room inside the school, but that adds a higher level of responsibility on nurses, teachers and administrators who might have to deal with those students. The school also would have to determine how to clean those areas, as well as how to notify parents of children who might have come in contact with a sick child.
As far as cleaning, Davis said the district is using several chemicals registered with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to fight COVID-19. The district also owns a few electrostatic disinfectant sprayers that could be used to spray each of the facilities, but Davis said the district currently doesn’t have the workforce to conduct daily sprayings at each school.
The transportation department has a single electrostatic sprayer that could treat a bus every two minutes. The primary question, Davis said, is how often to spray buses, as each bus runs two routes in the mornings and two routes in the afternoons. Additionally, the district is trying to figure out the feasibility of installing hand sanitizer stations on buses.
Davis said the team also has discussed requiring masks for students and teachers but still needs to determine who would be responsible for suppling masks and how to make sure they’d be cleaned every day, if not disposable. The district also would have to develop a plan for working with younger students who might be more fidgety in their masks.
One recommendation that the district is researching is implementing social distancing within classrooms. Davis said his team had marked off a kindergarten classroom at Northview with desks six feet apart from each other, but he recognized that other district schools are more limited in space.
Instruction and technology
Paula Hough, executive director of teaching and learning, said much of the district’s instruction plans will hinge on the upcoming direction from KSDE. She said the district is looking to use its existing resources and adapt them to whatever education needs might exist next school year.
She said teachers are training on how to implement more personalized learning, as well as how to use teaching and communication platforms like Canvas.
Mike Ribble, director of technology, said the team’s technology discussions have started with allowing sixth through 11th graders to keep any devices they might have over the summer, as a pilot test of a technology program for the entire district. The current plan is for all sixth through 12th graders to have a device to take home by fall 2021.
Ribble said the team is still exploring how to ensure all students have adequate internet access, in addition to the district’s earlier rental of 1,500 mobile hotspots to lend to students who don’t have internet access.
Budget and support
Lew Faust, director of business services for the district, said there isn’t any word on what state funding will look like next school year. The state legislature did not pass any budget revisions during the last day of the legislative session last week, but Gov. Laura Kelly is calling legislators back for a special session on June 3, where legislators could pass a revised budget.
State economic experts project a $653.5 million deficit in Kansas’ budget next year. Education makes up 52% of that budget, and while Kelly said she plans to protect education funding as much as possible, Faust said he imagines school funding will be cut to some extent.
One scenario is an across-the-board reduction in state funding. Faust estimates a 1% reduction for education would mean a $381,480 loss in the district’s budget. State leaders and officials have floated a 10% reduction as an example of how drastic the funding cuts could look, and that would mean a $3.8 million loss in state funding for Manhattan-Ogden. But Faust said he’s hopeful the cuts won’t be that high.
The school district has received $669,000 as part of the federal CARES Act stimulus package, and the district has spent $490,000 of it so far, with a remaining balance of $178,000. Faust said the district has until September 2022 to spend that money on any COVID-19 related expenses.
Ahead of the district’s annual budgeting process, Faust is also planning for several financial scenarios, as well as monitoring state and federal guidelines for departments like child nutrition and transportation.
Andy Turner, director of human resources, said the team is working to identify staff members who need accommodations because of the pandemic, as well as staffers who could serve in an online teaching capacity. Assistant superintendent Eric Reid said the district is working with the local branch of the Kansas National Education Association to make sure the district’s plans line up with teacher expectations as detailed in their contracts.
Coordination and communication
The coordination and communication team will oversee the other teams and ensure that the district’s work complies with state law and policy. Wade said the team also will handle communication between the teams as well as with parents, students and employees.
He said parents should expect a survey in the next few weeks that will ask for their input on how the district’s continuous learning plan worked and what they’d like to see going forward.
Wade advised the board and public that the plans could change depending on how the pandemic progresses.
“We know this is the beginning of the process,” Wade said. “It feels like we’ve been in COVID for a long time, and in some ways we have been, but we are just getting started in the process of how to reopen the school.”