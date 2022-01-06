Manhattan-Ogden school district officials are dealing with water damage in the brand-new library at Oliver Brown Elementary after a burst pipe.
USD 383 assistant superintendent Eric Reid said Wednesday that a pipe burst Monday afternoon at the school, which opened in August. He said the library “took on an awful lot of water” as it leaked through a broken sprinkler head.
District maintenance director Matt Davis said his crews sucked out about 450 gallons from the library by late Monday afternoon. Crews are now trying to determine if the pipe burst because of cold weather or a malfunction.
“When you have a new building, you expect things to work, and for a really long time,” Reid said. “There will be some investigating done.”
Reid said some books, shelves and carpeting will need to be replaced, but he did not say in what quantities. Insurance adjustors are assessing the damage, and Reid said maintenance staff are going through the elementary school to make sure no leaks pop up anywhere else in the building.
Reid credited Erin Lopez, the first-year principal of Oliver Brown Elementary, for her swift work to respond to the water leak. Lopez told The Mercury a staffer happened to walk by the library around 12:30 p.m. Monday and notice water flowing in. She said the school is using a "mini library" in the meantime while the main media center is closed.
“It’s going to be a process for us to get all that back into play,” Reid said. “It might be several weeks I think.”