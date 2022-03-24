The Manhattan-Ogden school board appears to be setting the stage to promote assistant superintendent Eric Reid in the future.
The board on Wednesday evening took up two measures that would make it easier for Reid to move into the superintendent job should something change with current superintendent Marvin Wade, who said he has no plans to retire. Board members said Thursday part of the reason they were discussing those items was to keep Reid in the district. The Mercury reported Wednesday afternoon that Reid, 48, had been a finalist for a superintendent position in Spring Hill, a suburb of Kansas City.
One measure called for removing the requirement for a superintendent to have a doctorate, instead saying it's "preferred." (Reid has a master's degree but not a doctorate.) The other called for writing a succession plan in case of an emergency that would make Reid the superintendent.
Board vice president Darell Edie said Thursday the timing of the proposal was partially influenced by Reid's recent candidacy for a position outside the district.
"Eric Reid has been a finalist in the past couple of years for other positions," Edie told The Mercury. "He does great work, and we want to keep him."
Board president Curt Herrman also said he wants to keep Reid in the district for as long as possible.
"People are headhunting for superintendent candidates right now," Herrman said, adding that there are more than 70 open superintendent positions across Kansas' 309 school districts. "I've been outspoken about cultivating our homegrown staff. ... We've got Eric, and he's been doing an outstanding job keeping things in check."
Herrman said this plan is not an attempt to "push Dr. Wade out the door."
Board members unanimously approved Herrman and Edie writing a succession plan. The document will state that if something were to happen to Wade, such as unexpected death or illness, Reid would take his place. They said the purpose is to outline what to do in the event of leadership emergencies.
“It’s in the district’s best interest to be prepared for the loss of a leader,” Herrman said.
On the motion to develop a plan that would name Reid as Wade’s successor, the board voted 6-0 in favor; board member Christine Weixelman abstained.
The board also approved a change in the language of the superintendent job position. The change is that an earned doctoral degree from an approved institution is “preferred,” instead of “required,” for future superintendent candidates. Board members indicated they liked this change and voted 6-0 in favor, with Weixelman sitting out a second time.
Weixelman sat out of the first two votes because of questions she had about potential impacts on salaries and educational requirements for teachers stemming from the language change.
“This has further implications than just what we’re trying to do,” Weixelman said.
“I support this based on the fact that I believe job promotions or positions should be based on merit,” board member Brandy Santos said.
Fellow board member Jayme Morris-Hardeman said, “Having a doctorate is great,” but she feels experience is just as important as education. Edie said there was “a lot of debate” about making a doctorate a requirement versus a preference when the board sought a new superintendent in 2016 following the retirement of Bob Shannon. The school board officially hired Wade in 2017. He earned his doctorate from Kansas State University in 1995 while he was a middle school principal in Clay Center.
“I definitely think it should’ve been changed to ‘is preferred’ a long time ago,” Edie said at the meeting.
Edie said making a doctorate a requirement for the superintendent position may lead to “smaller candidate pools” in the future. Board member Karla Hagemeister said the district’s salary scales do reflect a merit-based system, and there are incentives for teachers to pursue higher education opportunities.
Edie told The Mercury a succession plan was first discussed about four years ago, as part of a larger conversation about board goals coinciding with the hiring of Wade after Bob Shannon's retirement. He said many businesses were developing succession plans at the time, and it made sense for the board to also consider creating a guideline "so people have an idea of what to do."
"This is for if Dr. Wade does decide he wants to retire someday, or if he wins the lottery and wants to leave," Edie said. "This is just a starting point."
Wade, 63, clarified that he has no intentions of leaving the district, and that he is in good health. According to public records obtained by The Mercury, Wade earned $217,431 in 2021. Last fall, the board voted to extend Wade’s contract with the district through June 2023, and to give him a 3.7% raise.
Edie said it may be beneficial to consider crafting succession plans for other district administrators in the future, not only in case of emergencies but as a recruitment and retention tool.
"We would need someone to fill their shoes if something happened to Eric (Reid) or (district business director Lew Faust)," Edie said. "There’s so many other key components within our district anymore that, if everybody stepped aside, we’d be in world of hurt. Getting administrators and teachers is going to become more and more difficult, as other districts are seeing. If there’s ways we can keep and maintain good employees, we’ll try them."
In other business, the board:
- Approved the consent agenda, which included the resignation of Eisenhower Middle School principal Tracy Newell. Newell has been with the district since July 2013.
- Approved the purchase of a pre-engineered metal building for the Ogden Elementary gymnasium addition from BHS Construction of Manhattan for $182,589.
- Approved the purchase of phone system equipment for the Manhattan High School West Campus 9th grade addition from The Phone Connection of Manhattan for $44,950.
- Approved the purchase of new furniture for the principal’s office, reception area, and teacher’s lounge at Eugene Field Early Learning Center from School Specialty for $30,836.
- Approved a proposal from SMH Consultants of Manhattan for sidewalk and step repair at Anthony Middle School for $12,500.