The Manhattan-Ogden school district will continue with a mask requirement in all buildings for at least the next 10 days.
USD 383 school board members on Wednesday voted to keep the current pandemic protocols, including mandatory masking, in place until the next board meeting Feb. 16 when they will review the pandemic response plan again.
The vote was 4-3; board members Brandy Santos, Christine Weixelman and Darell Edie voted against the measure. Santos said she appreciated the pandemic response plan as presented by Wade, but voted against it because "I feel it should be a parent's choice."
Weixelman, one of two new board members this year, said she would like to see optional masking as we enter the third year of the pandemic.
"I don't believe we should continue to make children feel responsible for adults' healthcare, hospital overcrowding, or the strain on the medical community," Weixelman said. "I believe parents and their children can, and most likely have had, many discussions about mask-wearing, and I think it is time we allow each family to decide for themselves, if not past that time."
Edie did not comment on his decision Wednesday. He has previously said he doesn’t believe masks are effective at curbing the spread of COVID-19.
Board members who voted in favor of continuing masking were Karla Hagemeister, Kristin Brighton, board president Curt Herrman and new board member Jayme Morris-Hardeman. Morris-Hardeman was the only one of the four who voted in favor to make any comments. She said keeping children in school is the top priority, and the safe way to do so is by requiring masks.
"I asked my eighth-grader what he thought about masking," Morris-Hardeman said. "Right now, his classes are slim attendance because there's so many kids out sick, and teachers gone every single day. He said, 'Why would we stop masking in the middle of a time when people are still sick?'"
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still recommends wearing masks in public settings or close quarters to mitigate the spread of the virus, whether a person is vaccinated or not. Superintendent Marvin Wade said the recommendation to keep the mask requirement in place came from the district’s medical advisory committee, that is made up of local health officials and physicians.
Wade said the reasoning for continuing the mask mandate is the elevated number of positive cases in the district. According to the district data dashboard, for the week of Jan. 23-29, 173 students tested positive for the coronavirus. That's lower than the week prior, Jan. 16-22, when a pandemic-high 258 students tested positive.
Among staff, 35 people tested positive for the week of Jan. 23-29. That's lower than the previous week's number of 52 staff who tested positive. The figure that worries district administrators and medical advisory committee members the most is the attendance rate among staff — 83% for the most recent week, as compared to 86% for the week prior.
“Our goal is still having kids in school five days a week, in-person, on-site,” Wade said, “and we’re working back to as normal as possible. We’re just not ready to unmask yet.”
During a special meeting Jan. 3, the board voted to reinstate a mask requirement in anticipation of a spike in cases following winter break. USD 383 canceled classes across the district Jan. 14 because administrators determined they couldn’t field an adequate number of staff members amid a wave of COVID-19 cases in the community.
Last week, USD 383 assistant superintendent Eric Reid said district employees were “stretched” beyond their usual duties. Reid noted a particular shortage in the areas of child nutrition, transportation and administration, as well as among teaching and support staff. Examples of district employees “stretching” to meet multiple needs includes maintenance staff driving buses in the mornings and afternoons, as well as school principals and other administrators working the front desk or substitute teaching some classes.
In other business, board members approved a contract with BG Consultants of Manhattan to design and build a new greenhouse at Manhattan High School West Campus for $56,846. This will replace the existing MHS greenhouse that district officials believe was built in the 1970s — exceeding its lifespan of 12 to 20 years. The greenhouse is used about three hours a day by about 40 students in the ag/science department’s botany and horticulture course.