The Manhattan-Ogden child nutrition team has served 153,000 free breakfasts and lunches since moving to remote meal distribution on March 16.
While school buildings are shut down through the rest of the semester, many of the district’s cafeteria workers have continued to report to work.
Across 17 remote feeding sites (which is more than the number of cafeterias in the district), the department on average now serves a breakfast and lunch to 2,700 kids each day, so 5,400 meals total.
While that’s just under the 6,000 meals the department would otherwise serve on a regular school day, director of child nutrition Stephanie Smith said it’s been a herculean effort for her staff to put in place the meal system, having to adjust to changing regulations from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which funds the free meal program.
“There have been a lot of frustrating and stressful days of planning where the ink hasn’t even dried on a plan before we’ve had to throw it away and come up with a new plan because of a new waiver or change from the federal level or because a product isn’t going to come in on time,” Smith said. “The to-go/drive-thru style of feeding is definitely a lot harder on staff than our traditional way we feed kids, and some days, they are simply exhausted.”
While families deal with some shortages at grocery stores, school lunch departments across the country also have grappled with shortages of some lunch goods because of the increased demand for items suitable for sack-style lunches.
“We have had a few instances where we have been shorted on our original quantities ordered or have had to substitute different brands or different products than what we typically utilize in our programs,” Smith said. “Most of our supply issues have been with receiving individual prepackaged items as well as some paper goods for our new to go setup. When the entire nation has to switch to a to-go model with no notice, it’s going to cause some supply disruptions.”
Still, the department has made do, and supplies like milk are still in good supply, both for the district and in parent’s homes. In fact, the department earlier this week announced it would only serve milk by request starting Monday, since families’ fridges are full of cartons from previous meals.
Eased regulations also have allowed the department to offer meals for the entire week on only two actual meal serving dates, and as long as parents get a special placard with the number of children they need meals for, the children do not need to be present to receive meals at the drive-thru sites.
With only a couple weeks of school left, Smith said she hopes to continue the free lunch program at most existing locations into the summer. That, however, will depend on guidance from the USDA, which sets up most of the programs’ guidelines. In the meantime, the Lee Elementary School site will close next week because of construction, but it will be replaced by a feeding site at Amanda Arnold.
But while the department staff deal with bureaucracy or other hurdles in adjusting to the different meal system, it’s the kids that keep them going.
“If you ask anyone in our child nutrition department, though, the children are truly the reason we keep doing what we are doing,” she said. “We’ve had a lot of district staff step up to help us and we are so grateful for the support from them as well as the support we have seen from the community. It really takes a village.”