Manhattan-Ogden school board member-elect Jayme Morris-Hardeman raised the most funds for her election campaign this year out of the six candidates.
The Mercury obtained the candidates’ campaign finance reports for the primary and general elections through Kansas open records laws.
1. Morris-Hardeman’s finance report indicates $8,600 in donations made to her campaign. That amount includes $6,220 she received before the primary election in August, and $2,380 received after the primary. The report also indicates she spent $5,122 on advertising and mailing.
Her top supporters after the primary election included Debbie Nuss, chairwoman of the Flint Hills Wellness Coalition, and Eisenhower Middle School teacher Kelly Carmody, each with $200 donations. Some of her other supporters include longtime state Rep. Sydney Carlin, D-Manhattan, with a $50 donation, and state Sen. Tom Hawk, D-Manhattan, with a $100 donation.
Morris-Hardeman’s top donations before the primary election came from Paulette Arnold ($300); Jacqi Lambert ($250); Nancy Bolsen ($200); Kathleen Oldfather ($200); and Linda Thurston ($200).
2. Betty Mattingly-Ebert received the second-highest amount of donations at $6,305 total. That includes $2,475 in campaign contributions after the primary and racked up $2,716.12 in expenditures. Her top donor was Roger Sink with a $500 donation in August. She also received $250 from Carol and Warren Weibert, $200 from Diana and Paul Nickel, and $50 from Manhattan city commissioner Mark Hatesohl.
According to her pre-primary finance report, Mattingly-Ebert received $3,830.98 in donations before Aug. 3. Among the pre-primary donations was a $600 contribution from Randall Schober, $250 from Gwyn Riffel, $200 from Miranda Downey, and $150 from John Matta.
3. Board candidate Teresa Parks received $5,826 in donations for her campaign, including $3,410 in donations post-primary. That figure adds in a holdover amount of $881 from the August primary. Her donations before the August primary totaled $2,416. She just barely overspent on her campaign, however, with her exact expenditures listed at $3,410.39.
Her top contributor after the primary was city commissioner Usha Reddi and her husband, Brian Niehoff, with a $500 donation. Jeremy and Susan Marshall, as well as John and Lynn Carlin, donated $250. Jeffrey Comer contributed $200 to her campaign. State Rep. Sydney Carlin also contributed $50. USD 383 board president Jurdene Coleman also pitched in to Parks’ campaign, with a cash donation of $121.
Before the primary election, Parks received top donations from Lorenza Locket ($150); Carol Sevin ($150); and Pat Hudgins ($150).
4. USD 383 board member-elect Christine Weixelman received $4,868 in donations for her campaign. That figure includes $2,378 in contributions for the general election, and she spent $3,228.04 on her campaign. Her top donor was Peggy Weddle with a $200 donation. Mark and Peggy Weddle also donated $150 in September.
Weixelman’s campaign contributions totaled $2,490 before the Aug. 3 primary. That amount includes a $600 donation from Randall Schober, $200 from Diana and Paul Nickel, $200 each from Connie and C. Michael Butler, and $150 from John Matta.
5. Board incumbent Karla Hagemeister, who won re-election, had campaign donations totaling $3,825. According to her finance report, $875 of that amount was cash carried over from her 2017 school board election campaign. She spent a combined $3,573 on advertising and mailing.
Her top supporters included Manhattan City Commissioner Usha Reddi with $250, Debbie Nuss with a $200 donation and Barry Disney of Virginia with a donation of $200. State Sen. Tom Hawk also contributed $100 to Hagemeister’s campaign.
6. Board candidate Steven Ruzzin had the next highest amount in donations, at $3,449.79 total, including $2,230 received before the primary. He broke even with his campaign, as his expenditures also tallied to $3,449.79.
His top contributor was Randall Schober of Stilwell with a $600 donation. He also received donations from Norma Peck ($300); Darrell Phillips ($250); Brandt Frost of Newman, Georgia ($250); Carmen and Jeff Schober ($200); Phoebe Vigilius of Wichita ($200); Manhattan city commissioner-elect John Matta ($75) and Mayor Wynn Butler ($50).
Kansas law allows candidates in a school board race to file their finance reports within 30 days after the election.