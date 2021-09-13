The Manhattan-Ogden school board will consider keeping the district’s mask rule in place for the next five weeks when the board meets Wednesday.
The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Robinson Education Center. Superintendent Marvin Wade will present an update to the pandemic response plan that includes extending the mask-wearing rule through Oct. 22, regardless of a person’s vaccination status.
At their meeting Aug. 11, board members voted 6-1 to accept a mask requirement as part of the district’s reopening plan. That vote included a stipulation that district officials review their COVID-19 mitigation efforts, and potentially offer a relief to the mask rule dependent on decreased virus activity, no later than Sept. 24. At the time officials said they hoped they would have enough data on the spread of the coronavirus in the Manhattan area by their meeting Wednesday.
District officials have not elaborated on any data they have collected regarding COVID-19 cases in the district. The updated pandemic response plan also includes information on the COVID-19 data dashboard, which officials previously said would be reinstated for the 2021-22 school year. The dashboard, which has not yet been updated on the district website, will have statistics on virus cases among students, faculty and staff in the district. The dashboard will also now include vaccination rates among people in the district.
The response plan states that masks do not need to be worn outside, during lunch, or during designated mask breaks in class. People who wish to not have their child wear a mask in school can fill out an exemption form, found on the district website.
The pandemic response plan still includes continued virus mitigation steps, consisting of frequent handwashing, the use of hand sanitizing stations, physical distancing when applicable, and avoiding physical contact like high-fives and hugs. Children with special needs or speech impediments who cannot wear masks are given clear face shields to wear instead, and Plexiglass dividers remain set up in some classrooms. All touchable surfaces, from playground equipment to doorknobs, are regularly sanitized as well.
District officials and board members continue to meet with their medical advisory committee to discuss the latest COVID-19 matters. That committee includes Riley County Health Department director Julie Gibbs and K-State’s Lafene Health Center director Kyle Goerl. Board members Jurdene Coleman and Karla Hagemeister also are on the committee.
In other business, the board will consider extending Marvin Wade’s contract as superintendent through June 30, 2023.