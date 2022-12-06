The Manhattan-Ogden school board will vote to make USD 383 assistant superintendent Eric Reid the next district superintendent at its meeting Wednesday.
The regular meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. at Robinson Education Center. The final business item listed in the meeting’s agenda is the superintendent succession plan that calls for Reid to succeed superintendent Marvin Wade upon Wade’s retirement in June.
If approved, Reid will replace Wade, who will leave June 30 after the board accepted his retirement last month. Reid previously served as superintendent at USD 327 Ellsworth-Kanopolis-Geneseo for four years before joining USD 383 in 2015. Reid replaced Robert Seymour, who retired from the assistant superintendent position.
The board on April 20 approved creating a pathway for Reid to become superintendent after he was announced as a candidate for a superintendent job in a Kansas City-area school district in February. At that meeting, board members voted to have board president Curt Herrman and vice president Darell Edie draft a document that names Reid as Wade’s successor. They also voted to change the superintendent job requirements to make a doctorate “preferred” instead of “required,” therefore opening the door for Reid, who doesn’t have a doctoral degree.
Herrman said he and Edie decided, following board discussions over the summer, that Reid was already well prepared for the role of superintendent and that a written succession plan was not needed.
In other business, the board will recognize the Manhattan High School football team for winning the 6A State Championship, and will consider multiple purchases, including the following:
New audio/visual equipment for the Bluemont Elementary gym from Cytek of Manhattan for $33,234.
A new server for the district IT department from CDW-G of Chicago for $37,263.
The ParentSquare family communication system to replace the Infinite Campus inter-district messaging program for $40,800.
Two snow plows from Midwest Truck Equipment of Kansas City for $16,106.
A design proposal from BG Consultants to move the playground at College Hill Early Learning Center away from Kimball Avenue for $38,500.
The purchase of the AppExtender digital record-keeping system for $14,100.
Prior to the regular meeting, board members will hold a work session on upcoming legislative matters. The work session starts at 5 p.m. in the Robinson Education Center.