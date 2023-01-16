The Manhattan-Ogden school board will vote on officer positions when it convenes Wednesday.
The USD 383 regular board meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. in Robinson Education Center. Board members will vote on who will serve as president and vice president for the year.
At the Jan. 4 board meeting, current vice president Darell Edie said he would not seek re-election to the board this year. He said he does, however, want to finish his last term on the board as president. Edie said he’s been on the USD 383 board for more than 12 years.
Fellow board member and past board president Karla Hagemeister also voiced interest in serving as president. Hagemeister served as president of the board during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, from 2020 to 2021. She said in jest Jan. 4 that she was interested in the president position, but “if there was another global pandemic, all bets are off.”
No board members voiced interest in serving as vice president at the Jan. 4 meeting. The makeup of the board is set to change later this year with a school board election in November. Current board president Curt Herrman, along with Edie and fellow board members Kristin Brighton and Brandy Santos will be up for election. Edie’s announcement means there will be at least one new board member.
In other business, board members will receive an update on Manhattan High School’s career and technical education (CTE) program. Superintendent Marvin Wade, MHS principal Mike Dorst and CTE coordinator Chris Holborn will present about the CTE program’s popularity and effectiveness.
According to agenda documents, MHS career and technical education programs have expanded since the high school first began offering it in partnership with Manhattan Area Technical College for the 2013-14 school year. There are now 44 CTE courses available to high schoolers, for a total of 124 college credit hours available. Of those courses, 25 are tuition-free for MHS students. Some of the newest CTE programs are network administration, certified nursing aide, emergency medical technician, biotechnology and critical environment technology.
The report will precede a tour of CTE programs Thursday. Board members and district officials will be led through the MHS learning labs to see what students and teachers do in those programs daily. The tour Thursday also will include a visit to the newly constructed 9th grade addition to MHS West. Officials plan to open the new freshman wing for the 2023-24 school year starting this fall.
Prior to the regular meeting, board members will hear site council reports from elementary school leaders starting at 5:30 p.m.