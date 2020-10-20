The Manhattan-Ogden school board on Wednesday will consider potential tweaks to the district’s hybrid learning schedule, although the specifics of those changes aren’t yet known.
The board will have a work session about the learning schedule at 5:30 p.m. at the Robinson Education Center, 2031 Poyntz Ave.
The regular business meeting will start at 6:30 p.m., where the board would consider the district’s recommendation on potential changes.
Under the current “hybrid” plan, students are split into two groups and attend in-person classes two days a week with online classes the other three days as a precaution during the coronavirus pandemic.
During the Oct. 7 meeting, district administrators said they were targeting Nov. 2 as the date to bring students back into the classroom four days a week. (This doesn’t affect the students enrolled in remote-only learning).
But the agenda for this week’s meeting doesn’t include a recommendation. The agenda item said a recommendation “cannot be given until additional information is gathered and analyzed” prior to Wednesday’s meeting.
Administrators plan to reveal other information on Wednesday, including a classroom density document to show how many students would be in a classroom if the district moves to four days a week in-person as well as the up-to-date coronavirus numbers.
The school board also will consider approving other items during the meeting:
- Buying 400 iPads and 270 MacBook Air laptops for teachers at a cost of $468,330.
- Transferring to T-Mobile for 500 hotspots for home internet access at a cost of $81,600 for 12 months. Administrators said T-Mobile is cheaper than Kajeet, the wireless provider that the district has been using. They said using Kajeet would cost $165,000 for the same time period.
- Setting $4.75 million as the guaranteed maximum price for construction at Frank Bergman Elementary.
- Buying furniture for $59,706 at College Hill Early Learning Center, $178,218 at Eisenhower Middle School and $176,742 at Anthony Middle School.