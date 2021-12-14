The Manhattan-Ogden school board will consider adopting a revised statement on Native American land recognition during its meeting.
The meeting will start at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Robinson Education Center. Near the end of the meeting, board members will review an item they tabled at the last board meeting, regarding the adoption of a statement recognizing the Indigenous peoples of the region and how they “unwillingly relinquished” land to the federal government.
Agenda documents indicate a change made to the proposed statement. The original statement was a direct copy of the one Kansas State University uses and featured general phrasing about the land Manhattan resides on as being stolen. The updated statement includes the following paragraph:
“Through the Treaty of 1825 the Kanza (later called the Kaw Nation) unwillingly relinquished the land USD 383 now stands on to the U.S. government. Without the power to decline this treaty, the Kansa were moved from their 20-million-acre domain to 2-million-acre reservation just west of Topeka. This was the first of several such treaties that would result in the Kanza people’s forced removal to Oklahoma in 1872.”
Board president Jurdene Coleman put the proposed statement on the board agenda Dec. 1. She said she first brought the topic to board members about a year ago. She said the goal of the statement, which would be read aloud at the start of every board meeting, is to acknowledge the presence of the Kaw, Osage, Pawnee, and other Native American nations in Kansas, while offering more educational opportunities on Indigenous peoples for USD 383 students and staff.
Coleman tabled the discussion until Dec. 15 after a lengthy and contentious debate not related to the proposal or the Manhattan High School “Indian” mascot and imagery. Board members are split on their opinions of the MHS Indian; Coleman and board vice president Kristin Brighton, along with members Karla Hagemeister, Katrina Lewison, and member-elect Jayme Morris-Hardeman, all have expressed interest in replacing the imagery. Board members Curt Herrman, Darell Edie, Brandy Santos and member-elect Christine Weixelman have said they would want to keep the “Indian” and think up other ways to honor Native American nations in the Flint Hills.
Last July, board members voted 4-3 to revisit ideas for changing the mascot. In January, Coleman and Lewison will depart the board, as they did not seek re-election this year. Hagemeister won her bid for re-election. That will mean the majority of board members come next year will be in favor of keeping the “Indian” imagery, which was designed to honor Coach Frank Prentup, for whom some people say the school chose the mascot. Prentup, who was of Native American descent, taught and coached at MHS from 1938 to 1941 and had the nickname “Chief.” The Indian mascot was adopted in 1940. In 2018, the district had a dedication ceremony renaming the high school commons area after Prentup as part of a compromise to keep the Indians name and image.
The USD 383 board decided in 2016 to enhance Native American curriculum at the high school while maintaining the Indian name and symbol. The high school offers a “Cultural and Ethnic Awareness” elective class, which includes discussions on various groups of people including Native, Black, Asian and Hispanic as well as religious groups.
In other business, the board will consider maintaining the current COVID-19 mitigation practices through Jan. 21. Masks are still optional for MHS students, staff and visitors, however they are required for those working in, attending or visiting district elementary and middle schools as well as early learning centers.
Before the regular meeting begins, board members will have a legislative work session starting at 5 p.m.