Manhattan-Ogden school board members have a spate of purchases to consider when the board convenes Wednesday.
The board meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. in the Robinson Education Center.
The proposed purchases include new laptop and desktop computers for the Career and Technical Education department at Manhattan High School. According to agenda documents, 68 computers have exceeded the district’s five-year technology cycle, and administrators recommend replacing them for $120,049.
Board members also will look at buying new exercise equipment from fitness company ProMaxima for $50,731 for the expanded MHS West fitness center that is set to open later in March. Administrators said much of the fitness equipment at the high school is two decades old and in need of replacement. That dollar amount includes shipping and installation costs.
The board also will consider:
A proposal from Athco LLC of Lenexa for playground equipment and synthetic turf installation at Bergman Elementary and Northview Elementary for $446,316, and a contract with Purple Wave Auction Company for the disposal of the old equipment and turf.
A proposal from Paula Hough, executive director of teaching and learning, for this year’s summer student programs. USD 383 summer programming includes secondary summer school, STEM Institute, driver’s education and the Flint Hills Summer Fun Camp.
Adopting the district calendar for the 2022-23 school year. If approved, the first day of school would be Aug. 17 and the last day would be May 19, 2023. Winter break would be Dec. 19 through Jan. 3, 2023, and spring break would be March 13 to 17, 2023.
Before the regular meeting, board members will hold a work session at 5:30 p.m. with members of the district’s committee for diversity and inclusion.