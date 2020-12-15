A chat with state legislators tops the agenda for the Manhattan-Ogden school board meeting Wednesday evening.
The visit with local lawmakers begins at 5 p.m. with the regular meeting to follow at 6:30 p.m.
USD 383 Assistant Superintendent Eric Reid said lawmakers will talk about the upcoming legislative session and field questions from board members.
The board also will hear an update from Superintendent Marvin Wade on the reopening plan for schools in January.
Officials and board members will review the COVID-19 data from the district’s online dashboard for the week of Dec. 6-12, in conjunction with the virus mitigation efforts added to schools’ protocols since November, and input from the medical advisory committee.
No decision will be made, as the agenda item is only intended to provide updated information.
There are currently no plans or discussions regarding a change in the hybrid-learning format districtwide.
USD 383 officials announced Friday that Eugene Field Early Learning Center moved its students to full remote learning and closed the building because of the high number of staff members and students who are absent related to COVID-19.
District officials didn’t say how many tested positive or were quarantining.
In other business, the board will consider several purchases for the new Oliver Brown Elementary School building, including the acquisition of library shelving and a circulation desk for $48,203, school furniture up to $700,000, and $50,000 worth of books and other media resources.
The board also will consider a $138,896 purchase of data cabling and installation from McCown Gordon Construction for both Anthony and Eisenhower middle schools, and maintenance on the chillers in the Manhattan High School West Campus’ HVAC system for $11,336.
They also will look at purchasing more personal protective equipment; this item is not listed on the agenda, and cost has not been provided.
Several donations are also listed on the agenda, including one provided by an anonymous donor totaling $11,150 worth of Amazon gift cards, and intended to be used for classroom supplies by local elementary schools.