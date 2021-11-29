The Manhattan-Ogden school board likely will give final approval to a handful of new classes when it meets this week.
The board meeting is at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Robinson Education Center. Board members will give final consideration to a proposal to add six courses to the Manhattan High School catalog.
The board gave initial approval to the course proposal during its Nov. 17 meeting. The new classes are Adaptive Performing Arts, Advanced Spreadsheet and Database, Computer Coding 1 and French 4. The proposal also adds two classes that count as concurrent credit with Manhattan Area Technical College: American Government and Agricultural TIG Welding.
In other business, board members will hear annual reports from Manhattan Virtual Academy director Brooke Blanck and district English to Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) coordinator Emily Cherms.
They also will consider buying new projectors from Cytek Media Systems of Topeka for $297,110, as well as 400 new iPads, 20 new MacBook Air laptops, and 20 Mac Minis, from Apple, Inc. for $167,560.
As part of the consent agenda, where multiple items can be approved with a single vote, board members will consider $11,024 worth of donations from community agencies. That figure includes an $8,000 cash donation from the Greater Manhattan Community Foundation for USD 383 F.I.T. Closet supplies, and a $1,924 cash donation from the Manhattan Cross Country club to be split between Northview Elementary and Woodrow Wilson Elementary for classroom items.
Other donations include $600 from the Manhattan Town Center to Amanda Arnold Elementary to purchase sound equipment, and a $500 donation from Skyview Roofing LLC to Anthony Middle School for PRIDE Club dodgeball tournament t-shirts and supplies.
At the beginning of the meeting, the board will recognize MHS football coach Joe Schartz, who was named the 2021 Centennial League Coach of the Year, and MHS senior Vinny Smith, who was named 2021 Centennial League Offensive Player of the Year.