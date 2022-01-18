There will be a changing of the guard when the Manhattan-Ogden School Board meets Wednesday.
The regular board meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. in the Robinson Education Center. During the meeting, board members will vote on the next president and vice president of the board.
Current vice president Kristin Brighton expressed interest in serving as president during the last board meeting Jan. 5. Board member Curt Herrman also said he’d like to serve as president, adding that the board should “get back to work on the things that’ll unite us, not divide us.”
Typically, a board vice president becomes president the next year, but this isn’t a rule.
Board members Darell Edie and Karla Hagemeister both said they would be interested in serving as vice president at the previous meeting.
President Jurdene Coleman and board member Katrina Lewison did not seek re-election in November. Two new board members, Jayme Morris-Hardeman and Christine Weixelman will take their seats Wednesday. The addition of Morris-Hardeman and Weixelman will change the makeup of the board to a more conservative majority.
Board members also will consider the purchase of Cisco networking and firewall equipment from K12itc of Kansas City, Mo., for $860,635, and the purchase of a home at 2124 Oak Street near Manhattan High School West Campus from the Resser family for $168,500.
In addition, they will hear the annual career and technical education report from MHS Career and Technical Education Coordinator Chris Holborn, and recognize mid-year graduates from MHS, Manhattan Alternative High School, and Manhattan Virtual Academy.
Before its regular meeting, the board will hear school reports from principals at Amanda Arnold, Bluemont, Bergman, Lee, Marlatt, Northview, Ogden, Oliver Brown, Roosevelt and Woodrow Wilson Elementary schools. Those reports begin at 5:30 p.m.