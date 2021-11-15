The Manhattan-Ogden school board will discuss the future of the Manhattan High School Indian mascot and imagery during its meeting Wednesday.
The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. at Robinson Education Center.
The final item on the regular meeting agenda is a discussion about the possibility of making a change to the Indian name and image.
Board vice president Kristin Brighton said the purpose of this discussion is “more to get everyone else’s temperature” on the subject. She said she will offer some initial comments before turning the floor over to other board members, including the two newest members, Christine Weixelman and Jayme Morris-Hardeman, who will officially join the board in January.
People who wish to make public comments regarding the mascot topic will have to wait until the end of the meeting, when the board reaches that agenda item. Brighton said she would encourage people to not be repetitive in their comments, and she anticipates there will be some residents interested in sharing their thoughts with the board.
Brighton will lead the discussion after saying at the Nov. 3 meeting that she would like the board to take a “hard look” at changing the mascot by next year. She said she would want to remove the mascot in time for the rededication of MHS West Campus that will take place once building renovations are complete in fall 2022. At that meeting, she brought with her a copy of the MHS Mentor newspaper from 1992, when she was a student and had written as a reporter about a proposal from a K-State group that the mascot should change.
At that Nov. 3 meeting, Brighton said she thought it was “time as a board that we recommend this change be made, even if it’s an unpopular opinion,” and that it would be “in no way trying to disrespect” Coach Frank Prentup, for whom some people say the mascot was chosen. Prentup, who was of Native American descent, taught and coached at MHS from 1938 to 1941 and had the nickname “Chief.” In 2018, the district had a dedication ceremony renaming the high school commons area after Prentup as part of a compromise to keep the Indians name and image.
The USD 383 board decided in 2016 to enhance Native American curriculum at the high school while maintaining the Indian name and symbol. The high school offers a “Cultural and Ethnic Awareness” class as an elective, which includes discussions on various groups of people including Native, Black, Asian and Hispanic as well as religious groups.
In 2017, MHS students picked a wolf to serve as an on-field mascot for high school events. As of now, the school hasn’t used a wolf costume.
The board won’t take action Wednesday after the mascot conversation.
In other business, the board will consider maintaining the same pandemic health protocols it approved at its Oct. 20 meeting, which made masks optional for students and staff at both east and west campuses of MHS while maintaining the requirement at other district schools.
According to agenda documents, USD 383 superintendent Marvin Wade is recommending that “all current mitigation practices and processes remain in place until Dec. 17th.” That includes the optional mask wearing at MHS, as well as district support buildings such as Robinson Education Center. Masks are still required for students, staff, and visitors at USD 383 elementary and middle schools, and early learning centers.
This action will be the latest update to the district’s pandemic response plan; other minor changes to the document listed in the agenda include edits to dates and a clarification on mask fabric. The next review of the pandemic response plan likely will take place during the Dec. 15 board meeting.
Before the regular meeting, the board will hear school reports from principals at MHS as well as Anthony and Eisenhower Middle schools at 5:30 p.m.