The Manhattan-Ogden school board and district administrators will discuss graduation requirements during the board meeting Wednesday.
The regular meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. in the Robinson Education Center. Meetings are livestreamed on the district YouTube channel as well.
USD 383 Superintendent Marvin Wade and board members will talk about requirements for high school seniors to graduate. Some of the conversations will revolve around possibly dropping the two required PE credits to one and revising the 24-credit requirement for seniors to graduate from MHS. The minimum credit requirement in Kansas is 21.
They also will discuss a potential timeline if any graduation credit changes are to be enacted.
Manhattan High School Principal Mike Dorst, district Director of Secondary Education Trina Dibbini and Career and Technical Education Coordinator Chris Holborn will be on hand to answer questions from board members and provide an update to previous discussions about graduation credits.
According to agenda documents, the board talked about graduation credits during its winter retreat in February. During the July 20 board meeting, officials discussed the Kansas State Department of Education’s Graduation Requirements Task Force and its recommendations for students to get career and real-world experience.
This is an informational report with no action expected to be taken.
Board members also will consider the purchase of new furniture from School Specialty for the district’s renovated central kitchen for $45,245 and will nominate a delegate to attend the Kansas Association of School Boards 2022 Delegate Assembly. The assembly is Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. and will be held live as part of the KASB Annual Convention in Wichita as well as virtually through a Zoom link.
In other business, board members will hear a report on the district’s construction projects, as well as monthly and annual reports on the district early learning program. The board also will review the consent agenda, which features several items that can be approved with one vote.
The consent agenda Wednesday includes a measure that would allow MHS Family and Consumer Science students and faculty to attend the Cook Around the World event at Disney World in Orlando, Florida, on April 20-24 of next year. It also lists more than $15,000 in donations to the district, including a $8,282 cash donation from Norlin Inc. – Adrenaline to Manhattan High School for football supplies, and a $5,000 donation from Dick’s Sporting Goods to Bluemont Elementary for PE supplies and equipment.
Preceding the regular meeting, board members will hold an executive session at 6:15 p.m. to discuss personnel. Additionally, another executive session for personnel is listed at the end of the regular meeting.