The Manhattan-Ogden school board will continue its discussion about school safety and security during the board meeting Wednesday.
The regular meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. in the Robinson Education Center. Board members will carry on their conversation about possible ways to improve the safety of district facilities, following two separate security incidents within two days.
The board held a special meeting last Wednesday to talk about a man being arrested for trespassing at Anthony Middle School on Feb. 16, and a threat that was made against Manhattan High School and spread on social media Feb. 17.
At the special meeting, district administrators provided additional details about both incidents, including response times and reasoning for the actions taken by school officials. Because the special meeting was scheduled before a board retreat about a different topic, board members ran out of time for their conversation and agreed to revisit the safety discussion this week.
Last week, USD 383 assistant superintendent Eric Reid told the board that he would be challenging officials across all USD 383 buildings to review their safety and security practices, especially for times when students are entering and exiting on a mass scale.
He also said district administrators are looking at quicker and easier methods for distributing mass messages, after an attempt by district officials to send out 2,000 emails alerting parents to the MHS lockdown Feb. 17 led to a “bottleneck,” and a lengthy delay in when those emails were received.
No action is expected to be taken following the board’s discussion.
In other business, board members will consider buying new audio/video equipment for Theodore Roosevelt Elementary from Cytek Media Systems of Manhattan for $33,700.
They will also look at approving the final bid for repaving the playgrounds at Bluemont and Lee Elementary schools from Shilling Construction Company of Manhattan for $66,700.
The board will also recognize Anthony Middle School 8th-grader Solon Xia, the winner of this year’s Riley County Spelling Bee, and will present MHS principal Mike Dorst with the North Central Kansas Music Educator Association’s Honor Administrator award.
Prior to the regular business meeting, board members will hold an executive session at 6 p.m.